



Security forces achieved a major success in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reportedly neutralising two terrorists during a decisive counter-infiltration operation.





The encounter unfolded along the Line of Control following credible intelligence input regarding a planned infiltration attempt.





According to an official communiqué from the Army’s Chinar Corps, the operation began on 13 October 2025 after actionable information was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, corroborated by multiple intelligence agencies.





The specific intelligence suggested the likelihood of terrorist movement across the LoC, prompting immediate joint action by the Indian Army and local police units.





Alert troops monitoring the forward areas observed suspicious activity near the infiltration route and challenged the suspects. The militants, upon being cornered, opened fire on the troops, leading to a fierce exchange. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were eliminated, preventing what security officials described as a major infiltration attempt aimed at disturbing peace ahead of the winter closure of mountain passes.





Subsequent searches of the encounter site led to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment. The recovered materiel reportedly included modern assault rifles, multiple magazines, grenades, and cross-border logistics items, indicating Pakistani origin and support.





Intelligence sources believe the group was part of a larger network attempting to renew infiltration activity before heavy snowfall restricts movement across the region.





The Army has intensified area domination in the Machhal sector, maintaining a high alert along infiltration-prone stretches. Additional troops and surveillance assets have been deployed to ensure that no remnants of the group remain active. Search and combing operations continue across surrounding forested terrain to rule out the presence of any accomplices.





Officials from the Chinar Corps commended the synergy between the Army, J&K Police, and intelligence agencies, underlining that such joint coordination has drastically reduced infiltration attempts during 2025. Regular counter-terror grids and meticulous surveillance across northern sectors have strengthened border integrity and deterred cross-border terror manoeuvres.





Security analysts view this encounter as part of a continuing trend of proactive operations near the LoC, reflecting India’s robust counter-infiltration posture.





With winter approaching, forces remain vigilant to ensure that terror groups fail to exploit reduced troop mobility or adverse weather conditions. The success in Kupwara once again underscores the high operational readiness and intelligence coordination sustaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir’s border belt.





Agencies







