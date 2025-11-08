



AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies Limited, has announced a significant expansion of its enduring partnership with MBDA, the leading European missile manufacturer.





The collaboration, rooted in a decade of joint efforts, is now entering a deeper strategic phase aligned with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in defence manufacturing.





The partnership between AXISCADES and MBDA began over ten years ago through the co-development of advanced test benches for the MICA air-to-air missile. Since then, their alliance has grown to include critical projects such as the design and indigenous development of missile launcher systems.





Together, the two companies have played a pivotal role in fortifying India’s domestic defence technology ecosystem through capability transfer and sustainable manufacturing integration.





Marking a major milestone, AXISCADES has inaugurated an expanded test bench manufacturing facility at its Aeroland campus in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The advanced facility is dedicated to large-scale production of sophisticated test benches that support MBDA’s comprehensive missile and launcher portfolio, including both Indian and export-oriented systems.





The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, enabling faster throughput, greater automation, and enhanced precision in testing and validation. This expansion not only consolidates AXISCADES’ role as a key contributor to MBDA’s global supply chain but also sets new benchmarks for indigenous defence production standards in India.





As part of this renewed collaboration, AXISCADES is establishing a dedicated MBDA System Integration Centre within the Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Cluster (DAC) near Bengaluru. This upcoming centre will act as a hub for high-technology collaboration and local integration of critical missile subsystems.





The facility aims to facilitate the quicker localisation of missile technologies, thus enhancing self-reliance while maintaining alignment with international defence quality standards. It will also strengthen the engineering depth and industrial capacity necessary to deliver advanced weapon systems for both the Indian Armed Forces and global customers.





Furthering its manufacturing footprint, AXISCADES has announced plans for a Missile Atmanirbhar Complex (MAC) in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art industrial campus will specialise in the large-scale production of next-generation missile systems, integrating advanced production lines, quality control systems, and digital engineering tools.





The MAC is envisioned as a cornerstone for India’s missile self-sufficiency programme, fostering industrial synergy and collaboration among Indian MSMEs, research institutions, and OEMs. It will also serve to expand India’s presence in the international defence supply chain by producing export-compliant systems.





Florent Duleux, Group Director – Export Sales at MBDA, highlighted the long-term significance of this cooperation. He noted that the establishment of the Bengaluru Aeroland facility and the Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Cluster site represents a decisive advancement in achieving India’s Make in India objectives. According to him, these facilities will not only serve MBDA’s domestic programmes but will also form part of the company’s growing global production network.





Dr Sampath Ravinarayanan, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of AXISCADES, emphasised that this partnership reaffirms the company’s dedication to innovation, engineering quality, and indigenous capability building. He stated that the collaboration marks an essential step in enhancing India’s missile production ecosystem and broadening AXISCADES’ strategic involvement in international defence projects.





AXISCADES Technologies Limited stands as one of India’s foremost end-to-end engineering and technology solution providers, with deep expertise spanning aerospace, defence, and strategic electronics. The company’s portfolio covers weapon systems, avionics, radar, electronic warfare, C4I2 systems, drones, anti-drone technologies, and homeland security solutions.





Operating across 17 global locations, including France, Germany, Denmark, the United States, and Canada, AXISCADES employs a workforce exceeding 3,000 engineers and technology specialists. The company’s long-standing partnerships with India’s Ministry of Defence, DRDO laboratories, state-owned enterprises, and global OEMs underline its role in supporting key national defence programmes.





With a comprehensive approach that spans the entire product lifecycle—from concept and design through manufacturing support and certification—AXISCADES continues to drive innovation and reduce developmental risks for mission-critical projects. Its collaboration with MBDA exemplifies how Indo-European cooperation can strengthen the industrial base and advance India’s goal of becoming a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







