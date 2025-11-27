



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now fully functional, ending a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.





Tourist visas for Chinese nationals officially resumed worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025, while business visas had already been issued prior to this announcement and continue uninterrupted.





This resumption of visas forms part of a broader series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by India and China in 2025. These measures also include the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.





The reopening of tourist visas is expected to significantly boost tourism and trade, fostering enhanced people-to-people exchanges between the two most populous countries.





Chinese tourists, traditionally a substantial contributor to India's tourism sector, will likely increase demand in hospitality, heritage, and wellness sectors across India.





The visa issuance process for Chinese nationals involves online applications, scheduling appointments, and in-person submission of passports and related documents for biometric verification at Indian Visa Application Centres in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.





The reopening is also seen as a strategic diplomatic gesture by India to gradually normalise bilateral ties while maintaining its security concerns.





In parallel, China has introduced a new visa category, the K visa, targeting young science and technology professionals, encouraging talent flow to boost technological and economic development.





This visa allows multiple entries and extended stays without requiring an invitation from a Chinese employer or institution, simplifying cross-border professional exchange.





The full restoration of the visa regime signifies a considerable thaw in India-China relations, promising to revive cross-border tourism, trade, and cultural and professional exchanges that had been stalled since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.​





Based On ANI Report







