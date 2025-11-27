



India’s indigenously designed stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, arrived in Manila on 26 November 2025, marking a significant phase in India’s naval deployment across the Indo-Pacific. The visit highlights India’s strategic intent to deepen maritime cooperation with the Philippines, reinforcing regional security frameworks.





Before reaching Manila, INS Sahyadri took part in a series of complex naval exercises including the multilateral MALABAR-2025 and bilateral drills such as AUSINDEX-2025 and JAIMEX-25. The ship also concluded its maiden bilateral naval exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy, bolstering interoperability and tactical proficiency.





In Manila, INS Sahyadri engaged in joint drills with the Philippine Navy focused on enhancing operational capabilities.





These included tactical communications, navigation and manoeuvring, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, and integrated flying operations. Such exercises are designed to sharpen mutual understanding and foster professionalism.





The harbour phase of the visit emphasises sustained professional interaction. Activities planned involve cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, and various professional exchanges designed to strengthen institutional cooperation and share best practices between the two navies.





Cultural diplomacy accompanies the operational agenda. Both navies will host friendly sports contests, conduct joint yoga sessions, and undertake community outreach programmes, including aid to a local orphanage. These initiatives build goodwill and deepen people-to-people ties.





INS Sahyadri’s deployment is a practical manifestation of India’s Act East Policy combined with the SAGAR vision, aimed at promoting peace, growth, and security across the Indo-Pacific region. The growing partnership with the Philippines is a critical aspect of this broader strategic framework.





In the days prior to Manila, INS Sahyadri participated alongside the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Ballarat in AUSINDEX 2025, held in the Northern Pacific. This exercise focused on enhancing coordination between Indian and Australian maritime forces, demonstrating India’s commitment to multilateral security cooperation.





During the MALABAR 2025 exercise, the ship undertook advanced operational drills such as Anti-Submarine Warfare, VBSS operations, gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations. These complex activities validate India’s naval readiness in diverse maritime warfare domains.





India and the Philippines share a longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relationship grounded in historical ties and common democratic values. Since establishing formal diplomatic relations on 26 November 1949, both countries have expanded cooperation across defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange domains.





INS Sahyadri’s visit encapsulates India’s growing naval diplomacy in Southeast Asia and signals continued commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Strengthened military ties with the Philippine Navy will play a strategic role in safeguarding shared maritime interests.





Based On ANI Report







