



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in New Delhi on November 27, 2025.





The two ministers will review regional security developments, discuss multilateral issues, and explore new ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting. This interaction reflects the growing momentum in India-Indonesia defence engagement and signals both countries' shared commitment to expanding their partnership.





The dialogue comes months after the President of Indonesia's visit to India in January 2025, reinforcing the strategic importance both countries attach to their defence ties. India and Indonesia share deep civilizational, cultural, and historical links as maritime neighbours.





Recently, their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has seen increasing cooperation, strengthened by India's Act East policy.





A significant focus of this dialogue is the nearing signing of the BrahMos cruise missile deal, which marks a major boost for India's indigenous defence industry.





Almost all negotiation procedures are complete, pending only final approval from the Russian side. India has already successfully sold BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and is keen to expand this market.





Senior Indian military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, have recently visited Indonesia, underscoring the high-level defence engagements between the two nations.





This dialogue reflects a broader strategy to enhance defence collaboration and regional security cooperation between India and Indonesia through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.





