



MiCoB Private Limited, based in Ahmedabad, has achieved a significant milestone by delivering more than 500 impact and blast-resistant 3D printed bunkers to the Indian Army. This achievement represents a major step towards modernising India’s defence infrastructure through the adoption of innovative and sustainable construction technologies.





The company, recognised as a leader in rapid 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology, has been at the forefront of integrating automation and sustainability into military-grade structures.





The 3D printed bunkers—referred to as 3D Permanent Defences (3D PDs)—have been strategically deployed across various border areas to provide advanced protection and operational resilience.





Each 3D printed bunker has been engineered in close collaboration with Army personnel to meet the unique demands of high-stress operational environments.





These locations range from the high-altitude, snow-covered terrains of Ladakh to the scorching deserts of Rajasthan. The structures are designed to ensure optimum ballistic resistance, improved thermal insulation, and enhanced comfort for soldiers stationed in extreme climatic conditions.





Using its proprietary materials and in-house developed 3D printing systems, MiCoB has harnessed automation to drastically reduce construction timelines. Compared to traditional reinforced concrete structures that typically take up to 45 days to complete, MiCoB’s 3D printed bunkers can be constructed in under seven days. This speed greatly enhances the military’s capability to establish fortified positions quickly in critical operational zones.





The company’s technological breakthrough was validated through rigorous testing at the Indian Army’s Pokharan range in 2022, where the 3D printed bunkers successfully withstood a series of live weapon trials. The trials confirmed their ability to resist both impact and blast shocks, making them suitable for deployment in high-threat areas.





MiCoB’s success story is also one of institutional collaboration and innovation promotion under India’s defence modernisation initiatives. The company earned recognition through the National Start-Up Award and the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) challenge for designing portable ballistic protection bunkers. This challenge was organised under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), operating within the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.





Beyond enhancing security, MiCoB’s approach exemplifies sustainable military infrastructure. The use of 3D printing significantly reduces construction waste, dependency on heavy logistics, and environmental impact, aligning with global trends towards greener defence engineering.





The completion of these 500+ bunkers underscores the expanding role of indigenous start-ups in India’s defence ecosystem. It signals a shift towards rapid, localised, and resilient infrastructure solutions capable of supporting both peacetime and wartime requirements efficiently.





Agencies







