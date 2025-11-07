



Deutsche Aircraft, in strategic partnership with the Aerospace India Association, Cyient, Dynamatic Technologies, and SASMOS HET, unveiled significant collaborative outcomes at the Aviation Partnership Summit – Wings of Opportunity held on 5 November 2025 at the JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi.





The forum drew prominent stakeholders from the aviation, government, and financial sectors, collectively focusing on strengthening regional aviation, sustainability, and Make in India manufacturing ambitions.





India, now the world’s third-largest aviation market with over 220 million domestic passengers recorded in 2024, continues to witness rapid expansion driven by the UDAN scheme. The initiative has fostered remarkable progress in connecting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, creating strong demand for short-haul aircraft capable of operating under challenging conditions.





Against this backdrop, Deutsche Aircraft highlighted India’s pivotal role in shaping future regional mobility through the D328eco programme.





Addressing the summit, Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, emphasised India’s importance as a key partner in the company’s global growth and sustainability roadmap.





He stated that the collaboration seeks to align advanced technology development, manufacturing excellence, and carbon-neutral strategies with India’s UDAN vision of accessible aviation for all regions. The D328eco, engineered as a next-generation 40-seat turboprop, is central to this vision.





The D328eco has been optimised for Indian conditions, featuring outstanding performance in high-altitude and high-temperature environments, 100 per cent capability to operate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and low cabin noise for passenger comfort.





With an operational range of 100–300 nautical miles and a 55 per cent break-even load factor, it promises excellent economics for regional routes that account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s domestic flights. Its digital Garmin cockpit enhances situational awareness and operational efficiency, ensuring seamless integration with emerging air traffic modernisation systems.





The one-day summit centred on five themes defining India’s aviation future — regional connectivity, sustainability, fleet modernisation, manufacturing partnerships, and infrastructure investment. Participants discussed the integration of greener technologies, adoption of new-generation turboprops to replace ageing fleets, and creation of synergistic supply chains between India and Germany to bolster global competitiveness in aircraft production.





Indian industry partners play a defining role in advancing the D328eco programme. Cyient leads the development of engineering design solutions and digital transformation initiatives powered by artificial intelligence to improve aircraft efficiency, safety, and the passenger experience.





CEO Sukamal Banerjee emphasised that the collaboration epitomises a shared commitment to sustainable aviation ecosystems and global engineering excellence.





Dynamatic Technologies contributes to manufacturing the rear fuselage of the D328eco at its Bangalore facility, symbolising a major step in India’s progression as a global aerospace manufacturing base.





CEO Udayant Malhoutra highlighted that the partnership underscores India’s ability to deliver complex aero-structures to international standards, supporting high-value job creation and technology transfer.





SASMOS HET, specialising in electrical systems, leads efforts in designing and integrating flight-critical wiring harnesses and avionics interconnect systems for the D328eco.





Chairman and Managing Director HG Chandrashekar remarked that the collaboration enhances India’s footprint in electrical integration technologies — critical for modern, reliable aircraft systems built indigenously.





The Wings of Opportunity summit concluded with a clear message of confidence in India’s emergence as a cornerstone of global regional aviation. It reinforced the importance of Indo-German collaboration in driving the sustainable future of flight while fostering new avenues for industrial growth and technological advancement.





By aligning expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and green aviation, Deutsche Aircraft and its Indian partners aim to position India as an essential node in future aerospace development and innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







