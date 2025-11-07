



Bangalore-based spacetech start-up Ulook has raised ₹19 crore in a funding round co-led by GrowX ventures and InfoEdge Ventures. The fresh capital marks a crucial step in the company’s mission to develop autonomous satellite swarms designed to monitor and map radio frequency (RF) activity across the Earth’s surface.





Unlike conventional satellites that rely on optical imaging, Ulook’s systems capture RF “snapshots” — electromagnetic patterns that indicate active signal transmissions.





These can originate from ships, aircraft, or terrestrial devices, offering situational awareness even under poor visibility conditions where traditional optical or radar-based methods fall short.





According to Siddhesh Naik, cofounder and CEO of Ulook, the Indian Ocean region has witnessed an uptick in “shadow fleets” — vessels operating without visible transponders or shared registry data.





Ulook’s satellites can detect such concealed radio emissions, allowing authorities to determine their location, trajectory, and dwell time with high accuracy. This capability has immediate strategic relevance for maritime security and domain awareness.





Beyond defence applications, Ulook intends to extend its technology to support monitoring of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), spectrum usage analysis, and critical infrastructure management. Its data can serve both government agencies and private operators requiring persistent, wide-area signal intelligence.





Cofounder Adheesh Boratkar emphasised that most of the new funding will support prototype development and testing at Ulook’s facility in North Bangalore. The company plans to validate key systems on the ground before launch, prioritising robust verification to avoid post-deployment failures often seen in early-stage space missions.





The start-up is now expanding its workforce, actively seeking talent from ISRO, DRDO, and allied scientific institutions. This approach aligns with its aim to consolidate indigenous expertise in RF signal processing, autonomous swarm coordination, and space-grade electronics.





Manish Gupta, partner at growX ventures, lauded Ulook’s technological depth and national innovation outlook. He highlighted the founders’ blend of engineering rigour and international exposure, viewing their work as part of India’s growing push for sovereign capability in space-based intelligence and communications infrastructure.





Founded by Naik and Boratkar, Ulook draws upon the duo’s prior experience with low-Earth orbit platforms, UAV swarming systems, and high-altitude pseudo-satellite demonstrators. The company envisions a constellation of small satellites working collaboratively to detect, classify, and visualise electromagnetic activity globally — effectively turning RF space awareness into a service-oriented platform.





If successful, Ulook’s technology could significantly enhance India’s maritime domain awareness and spectrum security, placing the country among a select group of nations advancing real-time RF intelligence constellations.





Based On ET News Report







