



Amid Field Marshal Asim Munir’s growing influence across Pakistan’s political and military landscape, the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is preparing to introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The proposed changes are set to deepen the military’s institutional role, triggering intense debate about the country’s fragile civil–military balance.





The Sharif administration has confirmed that the amendment will soon be tabled in Parliament. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated in the Senate that the government is proceeding “in accordance with principles, laws and the Constitution,” dismissing opposition claims of procedural shortcuts. His assurance, however, has done little to calm political anxieties across the spectrum.





According to multiple Pakistani media outlets, the 27th Amendment seeks to alter Article 243 of the Constitution — the provision that governs the appointment and command of the armed forces. The most significant proposal reportedly introduces a new Commander-in-Chief position, distinct from the Chief of Army Staff, potentially reshaping Pakistan’s civil–military command structure.





Additional provisions aim to establish constitutional courts, restore executive magistrates, and revise the appointment process for the chief election commissioner. The amendment further proposes to re-centralise several provincial powers by reducing their share in federal resources and shifting the ministries of education and population welfare back under federal oversight.





These measures, if passed, could partially undo the devolution achieved under the landmark 18th Amendment of 2010, which strengthened Pakistan’s federation by enhancing provincial autonomy.





The proposals have provoked sharp criticism from opposition parties and constitutional experts. Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar warned that the creation of a new top military command would “transform Pakistan’s civil-military equilibrium” and risk placing civilian institutions under military dominance.





Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani expressed concern that the 27th Amendment could undermine the federal structure painstakingly established through the 18th Amendment, calling the move “a reversal of democratic progress.”





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Hamid Khan, has vowed to oppose the legislation, labelling it an attempt to “destroy the Constitution.” Meanwhile, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that the government approached him for support, indicating backchannel discussions are underway to build the required consensus.





For the amendment to pass, it requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Parliament. The ruling coalition commands a comfortable majority in the National Assembly, controlling 233 out of 336 seats. The Senate, however, presents a tougher challenge. The coalition currently holds 61 of 96 seats, making the support of at least three opposition members essential for success.





Analysts believe the government could enlist the backing of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) faction led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman to bridge the gap. Nevertheless, intense parliamentary negotiations are likely in the coming weeks.





Field Marshal Asim Munir has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan’s contemporary history. Promoted earlier this year following India’s Operation Sindoor, Munir has exerted increasing sway not only over domestic affairs but also in international diplomacy. He accompanied high-level delegations abroad and received rare praise from US President Donald Trump during recent trade talks involving Pakistan.





Observers suggest that the constitutional proposals are part of a broader strategy to institutionalise Munir’s influence and ensure continued military oversight over governance, national security, and economic stabilisation efforts. Such structural changes, if enacted, would codify the military’s elevated status within Pakistan’s constitutional framework, blurring the already thin line between civilian authority and military power.





The pending 27th Amendment marks a critical juncture in Pakistan’s evolving political order. Supporters of the government claim that the reforms will streamline governance, ensure stability, and modernise civil service mechanisms. However, critics warn that the proposals risk entrenching military dominance, reversing decades of democratic struggle and decentralisation.





As Parliament prepares to debate the amendment, Pakistan faces yet another defining moment in its turbulent constitutional history — one that could determine whether the country continues to move toward civilian supremacy or drifts further under uniformed control.





