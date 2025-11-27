Perseverance Rover Captures Martian 'Mini-Lightning' Sparks
NASA's Perseverance rover has detected electrical discharges, dubbed 'mini-lightning', in Mars' thin atmosphere, marking the first direct evidence of such activity on the Red Planet.
These faint sparks, resembling static electricity, were recorded amid dust devils and storms using the rover's SuperCam microphone and electromagnetic sensors.
The six-wheeled rover, operational in Jezero Crater since 2021, analysed 28 hours of audio over two Martian years, identifying 55 such events.
Most discharges occurred during dust devils, with 16 captured during close encounters, lasting seconds to 30 minutes in storms.
These arcs, mere millimetres long, produce crackling sounds audible against Martian winds, absorbed partly by the CO2-rich air.
Lead author Baptiste Chide highlighted implications for atmospheric chemistry, climate, habitability, and future missions.
Dust electrification aids particle transport, key to Martian weather, while lower energy thresholds in the thin atmosphere enable sparks more readily than on Earth.
Planetary scientist Ralph Lorenz likened them to car ignition sparks, confirming suspicions long held about Mars.
Electrostatic discharges threaten electronics in robotic landers and pose hazards for astronauts, though large bolts remain unlikely.
Experts like Daniel Mitchard note potential equipment challenges from frequent static, urging enhanced protections.
Mars now joins Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn with verified atmospheric electricity; Venus, Uranus, and Titan may follow.
Findings appeared in Nature on 26 November 2025, based on serendipitous SuperCam data not originally for lightning detection.
Despite compelling audio and signals, visual confirmation awaits future missions, sparking scientific debate.
