



A 19-year-old man was arrested by Jammu Police for suspected involvement in terrorist activities. The individual, a resident of Reasi in Jammu, had been residing in the Bathindi area when police detained him.





Initial investigations suggest that the suspect was radicalised through online platforms. Authorities believe he was in the process of planning a terror act, raising serious concerns about his intentions.





Further inquiries revealed communications between the arrested man and handlers located in Pakistan as well as other foreign countries. These contacts appeared to have influenced his radicalisation.





The arrest followed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 113(3) related to terrorist activity, as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, filed at Bahu Fort police station.





Law enforcement officials have seized the suspect’s digital devices, which are currently undergoing detailed examination to uncover additional evidence or links.





The accused is being subjected to extensive questioning, and a comprehensive investigation is actively progressing to understand the full scope of the suspected terror network.





