

The Philippine Marine Corps has formally commissioned its first BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missile battery, marking a significant milestone in its modernisation drive. The deployment places the Philippines among the select few nations equipped with one of the fastest operational cruise missiles in the world.

The BrahMos system, co-developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, was displayed during the Philippine Marine Corps’ 75th anniversary celebrations.

Officials confirmed that the missile battery had been inducted under the Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Battalion of the Marine Coastal Defence Regiment and stationed in Western Luzon.





From this strategic location, the missile battery provides Manila with a credible deterrent capability against hostile naval activity near the disputed Scarborough Shoal.





The region has witnessed heightened tensions after Beijing announced that it would turn the shoal into a “national nature reserve,” a move sharply condemned by Manila as an attempt to reinforce China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.





The Philippines signed a 375 million dollar deal with India in January 2022 for three complete BrahMos shore-based systems. The first battery arrived in April 2024 following intensive operator training and system familiarisation programmes conducted by Indian Navy and BrahMos Aerospace specialists.





Each BrahMos battery consists of two mobile launchers, a radar vehicle, a command-and-control post, and a transport-loader capable of carrying four spare missiles.





Each launcher holds two ready-to-fire missiles, providing swift coastal mobility and the ability to engage multiple surface threats simultaneously. The missile has an effective range of around 290 kilometres and travels at speeds exceeding Mach 2.8, making interception extremely difficult.





With these deployments, the Philippine Marine Corps enhances its capacity to defend its maritime borders, particularly across critical chokepoints in the West Philippine Sea. The system’s speed and precision allow rapid response to unauthorized naval incursions, shifting the regional balance of deterrence.





Beyond the BrahMos, Manila is reportedly in discussions with New Delhi regarding the acquisition of India’s Akash air defence system.





The Akash, designed for short-range interception, can neutralise high-speed aerial targets such as aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles up to 30 kilometres away and 18 kilometres in altitude. If concluded, this deal would further expand India-Philippines defence cooperation and complement existing coastal missile defences.





India’s successful export of the BrahMos to the Philippines serves both strategic and diplomatic purposes. It strengthens India’s position as a reliable defence partner in Southeast Asia and supports its broader Indo-Pacific outreach policy aimed at ensuring a free and open maritime domain.





For the Philippines, the system enhances deterrence against potential aggression while signalling a diversification of defence alliances beyond traditional Western suppliers.





Regional observers note that this development could encourage other Southeast Asian states to pursue similar acquisitions, altering the maritime security dynamics across the South China Sea. With full operational deployment expected once the remaining two batteries arrive, the Philippines is set to possess one of the region’s most advanced coastal defence networks.





