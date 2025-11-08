



India has upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, marking a significant renewal of its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after four years.





This transition was officially announced in October 2025 following the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India and subsequent talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.​





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is currently reviewing the embassy's functions, responsibilities, and staffing strength. This review aims to optimise the embassy's role in bilateral relations, including diplomatic, developmental, humanitarian, and security cooperation.​





Since the upgrade, multiple exchanges have taken place between Indian and Afghan officials, including numerous telephone conversations between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Muttaqi. The discussions focus on development cooperation, humanitarian aid, security coordination, and capacity building for Afghanistan’s comprehensive development.​





India’s embassy engagement in Kabul prioritises humanitarian assistance such as food supplies, medical aid, education, and community infrastructure support. Six new development projects were announced to be finalised soon, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and supporting Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.​





India reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. Both countries agreed on security collaboration, including cooperation against terrorism threats affecting the region.





Afghan responsiveness to India’s security concerns was acknowledged by Jaishankar, especially following incidents like the Pahalgam terrorist attack.​





The MEA conveyed plans to increase the embassy’s strength in Kabul, expanding beyond the technical mission to enhance diplomatic capacity appropriately. This step reflects India’s intent to deepen its bilateral engagement and expand its diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan.​





India had closed its embassy in Kabul in August 2021 after the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces. The Technical Mission was established in June 2022 to maintain limited diplomatic and humanitarian engagement. The full embassy upgrade signifies a shift towards a more robust and comprehensive diplomatic relationship.​





This comprehensive review and embassy strengthening is part of India’s broader strategic commitment to Afghanistan’s stability, development, and regional cooperation.​





Based On ANI Report







