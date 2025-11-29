



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually unveiled Vikram-I, India’s first private orbital rocket developed by Skyroot Aerospace, marking a landmark achievement for the country's burgeoning private space sector.





The unveiling was accompanied by the inauguration of Skyroot's new Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, a vast 200,000 square feet facility designed to design, develop, integrate, and test multiple launch vehicles.





This event signals a major advancement for India’s private sector space ambitions and its aim to become a global leader in satellite launch technology.





Vikram-I is a multi-stage orbital launch vehicle capable of placing up to 300 kg into low Earth orbit (LEO). Named after India’s first space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, the rocket features advanced technologies including a carbon-fibre body and 3D-printed liquid rocket engines.





Skyroot Aerospace claims that Vikram-I enables rapid turnaround — capable of being assembled and launched within 24 to 72 hours from any suitable launch site. This agile approach is expected to boost commercial satellite deployment services significantly.





Founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, both IIT alumni, Skyroot has pioneered this private orbital-class rocket after successfully launching Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed sub-orbital rocket, in 2022.





The new Infinity Campus will allow Skyroot to build one orbital rocket each month, supporting a vision of scaling up satellite launch frequency in India’s private sector, which has traditionally been dominated by public organisations.





PM Modi emphasised the role of the Indian youth in innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that the government has enabled extensive resources through initiatives like the National Research Foundation to support scientific development and youth-led innovations.





He expressed confidence that India will emerge as a global leader in the satellite launch ecosystem, with the private sector playing a vital role in this transformation.





Skyroot Aerospace is preparing for its first full-scale commercial satellite mission using Vikram-I, expected around January 2026.





If successful, the launch will represent a new phase for India’s private space industry, with more frequent private-sector launches expected in the future, thereby enhancing India’s position in the competitive global space launch market.​​





Agencies







