



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised the urgent need to reform the United Nations and the broader international order to better tackle contemporary global conflicts and humanitarian crises.





Speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow, Singh highlighted the UN’s limited role in recent conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and crises in Sudan and parts of Africa.





He attributed this shortfall not to a lack of intent but to geopolitical complexities, major powers’ influence, and cumbersome institutional processes.





Singh called for the UN to return to its founding principles of peace, justice, and equal representation, which would restore its authority and effectiveness. He clarified that advocating a “new United Nations” does not imply creating a new organisation but revitalising the existing one with new energy, vision, and operational style to fulfil its intended purpose.





The Defence Minister underscored the necessity of an international order that reflects post-World War II transformations but is also adaptable to today’s drastically changed realities. He noted that India today is vastly different from the India of 75–80 years ago and stressed that international institutions must evolve dynamically alongside rising nations.





Singh reiterated India’s clear stance on UN reforms, reiterating the call for “reformed multilateralism” that realistically addresses contemporary challenges, gives voice to all stakeholders, and focuses on human welfare.





He stressed that peace and justice are not merely legal constructs but moral imperatives embedded in India’s civilizational ethos of “Vasudev Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).





He urged the global legal community to guide the international order towards universal justice and equitable security, moving beyond narrow interests towards sustainable and resilient peacebuilding.





Singh’s message recognised the UN’s historic success but highlighted the pressing need for reforms to ensure its sustainability in a world marked by simultaneous prosperity and instability.





In conclusion, Singh advocated a stronger, dynamic United Nations capable of adapting to current complexities, with India positioned as a key player in this transformation and committed to promoting peace, justice, and inclusive global governance.​





Based On PTI Report







