



Russia has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to India's defence modernisation by confirming its readiness to transfer cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter jet technology without restrictions.





The announcement, made during the Dubai Air Show 2025, represents a significant escalation in the bilateral defence partnership and signals Moscow's determination to deepen military cooperation with New Delhi ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit to India in December.​





Comprehensive Technology Transfer Package





The Russian proposal encompasses far more than the supply of completed aircraft. Senior officials from Rosoboronexport and the United Aircraft Corporation outlined an extensive package that includes unrestricted technology transfer spanning critical technologies such as advanced engines, cutting-edge optics, AESA radar systems, artificial intelligence elements, low-signature stealth technologies, and modern air weapons systems.





This arrangement would enable India to manufacture essential components domestically, thereby insulating the nation from potential supply chain disruptions caused by international sanctions or geopolitical tensions.​





The Russian side has committed to a gradual transition model whereby the Su-57 would initially be produced in Russia before shifting production progressively to India. This phased approach allows the Indian defence industry to develop indigenous manufacturing capacity whilst maintaining quality assurance and operational reliability. Vadim Badekha, Director General of the United Aircraft Corporation, affirmed that every technical requirement and concern raised by India has been viewed positively and is "completely acceptable".​





Two-Seat Variant Development And Customisation





Recognising the specific operational requirements of the Indian Air Force, Russia has proposed joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E, potentially designated as an FGFA (Future Generation Fighter Aircraft) variant.





This customisation would address India's particular combat doctrine requirements and enhance the aircraft's multi-role capabilities. The willingness to undertake joint development represents a significant concession, as it demonstrates Russia's commitment to tailoring the platform to Indian specifications rather than offering a standardised export model.​





High-Level Political Engagement





The defence technology offer comes within the context of intensive high-level diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Moscow. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visited Moscow, where he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit of heads of government. During his visit, Jaishankar conveyed India's warm greetings to Putin and expressed New Delhi's anticipation of hosting the Russian President in India next month.​





Furthermore, Putin's aide, Nikolai Patrushev, who serves as Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 18 November to discuss maritime cooperation, connectivity initiatives, skill development, shipbuilding, and blue economy collaborations. These interactions underscore the breadth of the India-Russia partnership beyond defence matters alone.​





ROSTEC Leadership Reaffirms Commitment





Sergey Chemezov, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian government-owned defence conglomerate ROSTEC, provided forceful assurances regarding Russia's unwavering support for India's defence requirements. He emphasised that the defence partnership has endured for many decades and remains unaffected by global geopolitical turbulence.





Chemezov noted that Russia maintained its military equipment supply to India even during periods when the country faced international sanctions, underscoring Moscow's prioritisation of this strategic relationship.​





When questioned about potential Indian requests for additional S-400 air defence systems or the Su-57 fighter jet, Chemezov stated unequivocally: "We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support". This language reflects Russia's flexibility and responsiveness to India's evolving defence needs, whether those involve conventional platforms or emerging technologies.​





The current offer should be understood within the framework of six decades of continuous defence collaboration between India and Russia. Russia has consistently supplied India with military equipment across air, land, and sea domains, establishing itself as New Delhi's most reliable and longest-standing defence partner. This historical relationship has proven resilient across changing global circumstances, including periods of international isolation and sanctions imposed on Russia.​





Strategic Implications And Future Prospects





The unrestricted technology transfer offer carries profound strategic implications for India's defence posture. By gaining access to fifth-generation stealth fighter technology without restrictions, India would enhance its air superiority capabilities and reduce dependence on external defence suppliers during times of international tension.





The proposal for domestic manufacturing and technological learning ensures that India can develop an independent domestic defence-industrial base capable of producing world-class military systems.​





The timing of this announcement, preceding Putin's December visit to India, suggests that defence cooperation will feature prominently on the bilateral agenda. The offer represents Moscow's confidence in the stability of the India-Russia relationship and its willingness to invest in India's long-term military capabilities. This development also reflects Russia's broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with non-Western countries as it navigates complex geopolitical circumstances.​





Integration With Existing And Future Platforms





The proposal includes provisions for integration of Indian weapons systems with the Su-57, acknowledging India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and its ongoing development of advanced weaponry. This approach contrasts with traditional defence procurement models whereby importing nations accept platforms in their original configuration. Russia's willingness to integrate Indian weapons demonstrates a partnership model based on genuine collaboration rather than simple equipment provision.​





The Su-57 offer complements India's existing air defence capabilities, particularly the S-400 air defence system, which proved critical during Operation Sindoor in demonstrating its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats. India is also simultaneously developing its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's own fifth-generation fighter programme. The Su-57 acquisition would provide operational experience with fifth-generation platforms whilst India's domestic program matures, ensuring continuity in air force modernisation.​





Based On ANI Report







