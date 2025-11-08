



Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has once again become a flashpoint of unrest, as waves of student-led demonstrations spread across several towns and campuses. The latest agitation, driven primarily by members of Generation Z, erupted over education policies introduced by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, reported NDTV.





What began as a peaceful call for reform in fee structures and examination transparency quickly morphed into violent confrontations after gunfire was reported during one of the protests, leaving at least one student injured.





The trigger came from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in Muzaffarabad, where students voiced outrage at steep increases in tuition fees and irregularities in examination results. Many accused the new digital assessment system, recently implemented at the matriculation and intermediate levels, of producing inaccurate results.





Several students reported inexplicably low marks, while others bizarrely found themselves listed as having passed subjects they had not appeared for. The chaos was further aggravated by the administration’s delay in publishing results—nearly six months beyond schedule—which fuelled frustration and suspicion of corruption within the education department.





In an attempt to address grievances, the university set up a review committee. However, the imposition of a rechecking fee of Rs 1,500 per subject only deepened the resentment. For students already struggling with inflated university fees and poor financial support, this move was seen as exploitative. The situation deteriorated further when authorities banned student unions and curtailed political activities on campus, eliminating avenues for peaceful collective representation.





Tensions escalated dramatically when a man, reportedly identified as Raja Mamoon Fahad, allegedly opened fire on protesting students earlier this week.





Eyewitness accounts suggest that the incident occurred in the presence of local police officers who failed to intervene, allowing the suspect to escape. The video footage of the firing went viral across social media platforms, sparking fury among citizens and prompting larger gatherings in solidarity with the students.





The circulation of such evidence has amplified public anger not only against the local administration but also against the Pakistani military establishment, which is widely accused of heavy-handed suppression of dissent in the region.





Citizen groups and student organisations have now joined hands to demand accountability from the government, calling for justice for those attacked and a rollback of the policies that triggered the crisis.





The outrage has expanded beyond the education issue, tapping into deeper frustrations related to economic stagnation, corruption, and lack of development. This marks the second major uprising in PoK in recent months, the previous one centring on demands for cheaper electricity, tax relief, and completion of long-delayed public projects.





Security forces have been deployed across major educational institutions and public squares, with reports of heavy police presence and sporadic clashes. The Shehbaz Sharif government is reportedly taking a cautious yet firm stance, aware that the student movement carries the potential to inspire broader civil unrest across Pakistan.





A report by IANS indicated that Islamabad fears a domino effect, similar to the wave of Gen Z-led demonstrations in Nepal, where youth were galvanised by grievances over corruption, unemployment, and digital censorship following a controversial social media ban.





Political and social commentators note that the Pakistani government’s stringent approach may backfire if it fails to address the underlying discontent. The youth, representing a significant demographic majority, are increasingly vocal about governance failures, lack of transparency, and the suppression of free expression. The viral nature of social media content from Muzaffarabad and other towns has already transformed the local protest into a broader symbol of youth resistance.





The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has announced its full support for the students, lending the movement additional weight. Its backing could unify several disparate local grievances into a coordinated push for reform.





If mismanaged, this movement may evolve into one of the most significant youth uprisings in PoK in recent years—drawing national and international scrutiny to Islamabad’s policies in the territory.





The unfolding situation reflects a growing generational awakening. Like their counterparts in Nepal, PoK’s students are challenging entrenched systems of political control and demanding accountability.





The question now is whether the Sharif government will respond with reform or repression—choices that will shape not only the future of education in PoK but also the legitimacy of Pakistan’s governance in one of its most sensitive regions.





