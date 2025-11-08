



Srinagar Police have delivered a critical setback to anti-national elements by thwarting a significant terror plot in the Dalgate area. Late on Thursday, officers conducting routine checks intercepted a suspicious black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration plate near Mamta Chowk, Konakhan.





Upon noticing the police presence, the riders attempted to flee but were promptly apprehended after a short pursuit by vigilant personnel.





Upon searching the three suspects, law enforcement officials discovered a country-made pistol, commonly referred to as a “Desi Katta”, along with nine live rounds. The individuals arrested have been identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah, both residents of Koolipora Khanyar in Srinagar, and Mohammad Nadeem, originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, now residing at Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar.





Following the arrests, authorities registered FIR number 51/2025 at Khanyar Police Station under provisions of the Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Motor Vehicles Act.





Initial enquiries point to a plot for an imminent terror strike, with the recovered weaponry and ammunition confirming prior intelligence about renewed militant designs.





The proactive action by Srinagar Police has been widely commended, with officials stressing the professionalism and quick response that prevented what could have been a major tragedy. Security agencies highlight the continued necessity for vigilance, especially at a time when intelligence points to increased attempts at terrorist regrouping and infiltration across Jammu and Kashmir.





This incident comes six months after Operation Sindoor, a determined security push that seriously disrupted Pakistan-backed militancy in Pahalgam and adjoining regions.





Despite these setbacks, fresh intelligence traces concerted efforts by Pakistan-based groups—especially Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed—to revive operational networks.





Credible sources attribute these renewed actions to direct planning and material support from the Pakistani ISI and its elite Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.





Recent months have seen a marked rise in drone activity over the Line of Control, almost all attributable to a Lashkar command unit led by a figure known as Shamsher. Drones have reportedly been deployed for intelligence gathering and possibly to identify drop zones for suicide attackers or attempts at aerial strikes using improvised payloads.





At the same time, Pakistan’s so-called Border Action Team—consisting of terrorists and ex-SSG commandos—have been observed moving within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, indicating intent to initiate high-impact cross-border operations.





Security sources further reveal a spate of secret meetings in PoK during October, involving senior members of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hizbul Mujahideen, and active ISI handlers. The objective was the reactivation of dormant terrorist modules and the payment of stipends to former militant commanders tasked with reigniting sleeper cells across Kashmir.





These developments paint a complex picture of insurgency resurgence, motivated by a desire to retaliate for severe losses suffered in the earlier phases of counter-terror operations. The apprehension of the three suspects in Srinagar is thus being viewed as a timely intervention, curtailing broader plans to destabilise the city and serving as a testament to enhanced alertness and readiness within the Valley’s security apparatus.





Based On IndiaTV News Report







