

PM Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaffirmed a strong commitment to enhance trade and cultural ties during their talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

PM Modi described his meeting with President Lula as a delight and emphasised the continued close cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.





The Prime Minister also highlighted that the G20 Summit, held in Africa for the first time, is an opportunity to revisit global developmental parameters with a focus on inclusive and sustainable growth. He stressed India's civilizational values, particularly the principle of Integral Humanism, as guiding principles for this.





Modi proposed several actionable initiatives to support all-round development, including the establishment of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to preserve and share collective wisdom for health and wellbeing.





Additionally, he proposed the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative aiming to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, underscoring India's solidarity with Africa's progress.





This meeting builds on the momentum from Modi's earlier visit to Brazil and reflects a strategic partnership focused on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.





Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to deeper bilateral relations and cooperation within the Global South framework. These efforts aim to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible outcomes benefiting both nations and global progress.





Based On ANI Report







