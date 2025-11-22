

A tragic incident unfolded at the Dubai Air Show 2025 when an Indian-built TEJAS fighter jet crashed during an aerial display, resulting in the death of its pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 PM local time at Al Maktoum International Airport while performing aerobatic manoeuvres before a large audience.​

Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd) speculated that the crash could have been caused either by the pilot losing control of the aircraft or by a blackout induced by excessive gravitational forces (g-forces).





The pilot blackout refers to the loss of consciousness caused by high g-forces driving blood away from the brain towards the lower body. Despite pilots wearing G-suits to prevent blood pooling in the legs, an issue with this protective gear cannot be ruled out.​





The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that Wing Commander Syal sustained fatal injuries in the accident and expressed deep condolences to his family.





They also announced the constitution of a court of inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash, stating that the exact reasons could only be determined once data from the aircraft cockpit is retrieved and analysed.​





Witnesses at the scene described how the TEJAS fighter jet suddenly nosedived and crashed, engulfed in flames that produced dense black smoke visible across the airfield. Videos circulated widely, showing the dramatic crash but no evidence of the pilot ejecting. Emergency teams responded promptly to extinguish the blaze.​





Wing Commander Namansh Syal was a seasoned 37-year-old IAF officer, survived by his wife—who is also an IAF officer—their young daughter, and his parents. The incident has cast a sombre mood over the Indian defence community and highlighted the risks faced by pilots during high-intensity aerobatic displays.​





This crash marks the second recorded mishap involving the HAL TEJAS fighter jet, underscoring the ongoing challenges in the developmental and operational phases of India’s indigenously produced light combat aircraft.





The outcome of the inquiry will be crucial in addressing potential technical or human-factor issues to enhance safety in future demonstrations and flights.​





While the precise cause remains unknown pending investigative results, expert opinion points towards either pilot loss of control or g-force induced blackout as likely factors. The IAF investigation will focus on cockpit data and flight recorder contents to piece together the sequence of events leading to the unfortunate accident.​





This report honours the memory of Wing Commander Namansh Syal and shares condolences with his family, reflecting on the sacrifices made by military aviators in service to their nation during demanding and hazardous operational displays.​





Based On ANI Report







