



The G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22, 2025, concluded with the adoption of a summit Declaration by consensus, excluding the United States, which boycotted the agreement.





This early adoption of the Declaration, a deviation from the norm of concluding at the summit’s end, was led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and hailed by officials as a revolutionary moment for Africa and global multilateralism.​





South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, described the Declaration as an affirmation of multilateral cooperation and emphasised that the G20 summit's direction represents a collective world decision, independent of U.S. presence.





He underscored that the platform must function regardless of absent members and that the Declaration reflects the will of the participating 21 members, not just the US.​





The Declaration addresses critical global challenges, prominently climate change and the debt sustainability of developing countries—issues traditionally opposed by the U.S. administration under President Trump, who boycotted the summit.





The document incorporates calls for ambitious renewable energy targets and recognition of developing nations' debt burdens, showcasing South Africa's leadership priorities during its first African G20 presidency.​





The absence of the U.S. was described as "shameful" by a White House official, with the administration rejecting the language used in the Declaration and highlighting tensions between Pretoria and Washington. Nonetheless, South Africa and other G20 members proceeded without U.S. input, signalling a firm stance on multilateralism and African leadership's increasing assertiveness in global governance.​





South African officials highlighted the necessity of diplomacy and balance in relations with the U.S., recognising it as the world’s largest economy and South Africa’s vital trading partner while insisting on standing firm diplomatically.





The country rejects claims, such as the genocide allegations against white farmers, and focuses on maintaining responsible international engagements.​





The process of negotiation for the Declaration was complex, involving compromises and amendments, as is customary. Still, the overwhelming consensus among participating members was deemed a success that advances a cooperative global agenda, especially from the perspective of the Global South and African interests.​





This summit marks Africa's first G20 presidency, underscoring the continent's growing role in shaping global economic and political priorities and pushing for an inclusive multilateralism that addresses climate change, economic equity, and collective security.​





The Johannesburg G20 Declaration represents a pivotal achievement led by South Africa, advancing a global consensus on critical issues despite U.S. opposition and absence. The Declaration's early adoption signals a shift toward more inclusive and assertive international cooperation, with Africa playing a central role.​





