



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for a state visit to India on December 4-5, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The visit will coincide with the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where President Putin will engage in high-level talks with the Indian leadership, including PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.





This will be Putin’s first visit to India since 2021, with their last meeting occurring in September 2025 on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China.





The visit holds significant diplomatic importance as the two countries look to review progress in their bilateral relations and outline future cooperation within their 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.'





Key areas of focus include political dialogue, trade, economic participation, scientific and technological collaboration, cultural exchange, and humanitarian engagement. Both nations plan to exchange views on major regional and global issues, strengthening their strategic and diplomatic ties.





Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed active preparations are underway. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met President Putin in Moscow to discuss summit preparations, bilateral issues, and broader regional and global developments.





The summit is expected to address key bilateral topics such as defence cooperation—including discussions on deals like the S-400 and BrahMos missiles—energy collaboration, and trade partnerships within the context of expanding economic ties.





India and Russia have a long-standing relationship formalised in their 2000 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, which was elevated in 2010 to a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





This framework sets the stage for annual summits and wide-ranging cooperation covering defence, security, economics, science, and culture, reflecting a deepening collaboration and mutual trust over 25 years.





The visit comes amid complex geopolitical contexts, including tensions involving US tariffs on Indian goods linked to its Russian oil purchases, underscoring India’s balancing act in maintaining strong ties with Russia while navigating its relations with Western powers.





The summit and visit are seen as pivotal to further consolidating India-Russia relations and exploring new dimensions of cooperation for the future.​​





