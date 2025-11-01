



India is positioning itself as a committed partner to Africa for the sustainable and inclusive development of its critical mineral resources, emphasising collaboration rather than mere extraction.





Speaking at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave held in New Delhi, Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted that Africa's mineral wealth “belongs first and foremost to Africa,” signalling India's respectful stance towards Africa’s sovereign rights over its resources.​





Over the past two decades, India-Africa relations have grown significantly, with trade increasing from USD 30-35 billion in 2010-11 to more than USD 100 billion today. India has also become the fifth-largest investor in Africa, with investments exceeding USD 80 billion, spanning diverse sectors such as manufacturing, services, and value addition.​





Indian businesses are making purposeful efforts to generate local employment and establish industries within African countries including Nigeria, Mozambique, Morocco, Tunisia, and South Africa. This shift from exploration to industrialisation reflects India's push to build sustainable growth rather than simply exporting raw minerals.​





Mude emphasised the need for joint ventures and local value addition, framing the real opportunity as transforming Africa’s mineral wealth into industrial strength. He advocated for cooperative models involving joint exploration, production, and local processing facilities to maximise long-term economic benefits for the continent.​





Supporting this vision, India extends preferential market access to African exports through its Duty-Free Tariff Preference Scheme, facilitating stronger trade ties and economic integration. The focus remains on fostering local manufacturing partnerships that generate enduring economic value for both regions.​





In addition to trade and investment, Mude called for enhanced cooperation in training, capacity building, and technology transfer. He highlighted the importance of sharing best practices, aligning policies, building industrial capabilities, and developing skills to harness Africa's mineral potential for a sustainable and inclusive future rather than mere profit extraction.​





The 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with the Indian Government's Ministries of External Affairs and Commerce and Industry. It serves as a premier platform to deepen dialogue and partnership between Indian and African stakeholders across multiple sectors, reflecting a broad and growing engagement beyond minerals.​





India’s approach is situated within a larger strategy to secure critical mineral resources vital for its clean energy transition and industrial growth while fostering equitable, long-term development partnerships in Africa. This contrasts with extractive models and underlines a commitment to shared prosperity and industrialisation rooted in joint ventures and skills development.​





Overall, India’s policy and business model in Africa's critical minerals sector underscore collaboration, local value addition, and sustainability, aiming to support Africa’s economic empowerment alongside India's resource needs. This approach signals a significant shift towards partnerships that respect sovereignty and encourage mutual growth.​





Based On ANI Report







