



Gurugram-based defence technology firm DroneVerse has announced the successful completion of high-altitude trials for its Rudra-7 First-Person View (FPV) combat drone at Parma near Leh, located at an elevation of 21,000 feet above sea level. The trials mark a major milestone in high-altitude UAV performance, endurance, and stabilisation capabilities under extreme environmental conditions.





The Rudra-7 demonstrated stable flight control, target-lock precision, and sustained operational reliability despite thin air density, sub-zero temperatures, and turbulent wind patterns. The tests validated the drone’s advanced propulsion tuning and adaptive flight algorithms designed for reduced atmospheric pressure and rapid manoeuvrability.





During the trial missions, Rudra-7 successfully performed high-speed vertical climbs, precision strike simulations, and live feed transmissions in real-time, retaining consistent control latency and high-definition visual output. The Army’s team assessed its performance parameters relating to payload carriage, blast radius control, and targeting consistency.





The Indian Army officially recognised DroneVerse’s achievement by awarding an Army Commendation for Innovation and Technical Excellence. This commendation underscores the system’s potential to enhance tactical UAV operations in mountainous and high-altitude conflict environments, where legacy systems often face severe performance degradation.





DroneVerse stated that Rudra-7 has been engineered for front-line FPV assault missions and swarm compatibility, with modular payload slots for explosive warheads and situational surveillance pods. The lightweight carbon-composite airframe, combined with intelligent electronic stabilisation, makes it suitable for terrain-adaptive operations across varied battle conditions.





Engineers at DroneVerse reported that the successful Leh trials pave the way for extended endurance and autonomous navigation upgrades under the Army’s integration roadmap for new-generation FPV attack drones. Mass-production readiness and field induction under the Make in India initiative are expected to follow pending further validation tests and operational clearances.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







