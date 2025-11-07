



The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has issued a sharp rebuke to the English-language daily, The Frontier Post, accusing it of waging an anti-Russian media campaign and propagating Western-sponsored disinformation.

The embassy’s statement, released on Thursday, alleged that the Peshawar-based publication was deliberately amplifying “Russophobic” narratives intended to undermine Moscow’s image and foreign policy.

According to the Russian mission, The Frontier Post has consistently published content critical of Russia, giving platforms to commentators described as “ardent Russophobes” and habitual detractors of Russian policy. The embassy noted that the newspaper’s global news operations are led from Washington, a factor it cited as a key reason for what it termed the “Westernised editorial approach.”





The embassy asserted that the publication’s international section had become heavily biased, claiming that almost no recent article in the newspaper presented Russia or its leadership in a neutral or positive light.





“It has become impossible to find even one balanced article about our country,” the statement observed, warning that such one-sided reporting eroded journalistic credibility and reflected political prejudice rather than independent media ethics.





Moscow also criticised The Frontier Post for ignoring major regional developments with Russian involvement. The embassy highlighted that while many Asian outlets covered the October 7 “Moscow Format of Consultations” on Afghanistan, the Pakistani daily “completely ignored” the event.





This omission, it said, demonstrated the publication’s deliberate intent to filter out perspectives that challenge Western narratives.





The statement went on to reject claims circulated by the newspaper concerning Russia’s economic vulnerability and the impact of sanctions. Quoting official data, the embassy said that Russia’s GDP expanded by 4.1 per cent in 2024, with manufacturing output rising 8.5 per cent and the unemployment rate remaining at just 2.5 per cent. It described these figures as “incompatible with the notion of a collapsing economy.”





Additionally, the embassy underscored Russia’s military and technological advances as evidence of ongoing national strength. Mentioning recent trials of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle, it asserted that such developments demonstrated sustained strategic and industrial capability despite Western pressure.





The statement concluded with a call to Pakistani readers to seek diverse news sources and maintain vigilance against outlets that align with external agendas. “We urge the Pakistani public to be discerning and not rely solely on publications that appear to serve the interests of foreign sponsors,” the embassy’s note emphasised.





By directly confronting The Frontier Post, Moscow has drawn attention to the growing information contest in South Asia, where Western and Russian narratives increasingly compete for influence over public opinion and diplomatic discourse.





Based On ANI Report







