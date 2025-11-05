



In a decisive breakthrough against Left Wing Extremism, Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) uncovered a fully operational Maoist ordnance factory hidden deep within the dense forests of Sukma.





Acting on precise intelligence, the Bastar Police-led team executed a deliberate strike near the Koimenta–Erapalli axis, exposing one of the most advanced insurgent weapons workshops discovered in recent years.





The site, cunningly concealed beneath solar panels and natural camouflage, was far from a temporary shelter. It was a structured production point for small arms and explosives, reflecting significant engineering expertise within the Maoist ranks. Investigators described the hideout as a maze of improvised assembly spaces, fitted with lathes, drilling rigs, welding kits, and component crates.





Security personnel recovered an extensive cache of weapons and materials. Among them were seventeen country-made rifles in various stages of assembly, all configured for burst fire. Beside them lay half-assembled barrel grenade launchers, intended for ambushes against patrol convoys. The room also contained fabrication materials—steel rods, springs, firing pins, trigger assemblies, and tools for rifling barrels. Each item pointed to a self-sufficient production chain aimed at sustaining Maoist combat capability.





Large containers of gelatin sticks, detonators, and circuit boards were also seized. Officials noted that these components were used to craft improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and roadside bombs that have claimed numerous lives in the region. The discovery, police stated, pre-empted a fresh wave of attacks planned ahead of winter operations.





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P. Sundarraj, confirmed that the operation marked another milestone in the systematic weakening of Maoist firepower. He revealed that over the past ten months, security teams across southern Chhattisgarh have recovered 563 weapons, including light machine guns, AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and self-loading rifles.





“This seizure underlines the progressive collapse of Maoist armament capabilities. Their logistics are disintegrating; their mobility has been impaired,” Sundarraj remarked.





According to Sukma’s Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, the breakthrough followed intelligence provided by recently surrendered cadres. Their testimonies unveiled how dwindling morale and leadership losses were forcing the group to abandon once-secure sanctuaries. “Fear now travels faster than ideology,” Chavan observed, underscoring the growing effectiveness of sustained counter-insurgency pressure.





On-site evaluators reported the atmosphere to be both industrial and tense—the air heavy with the scent of oil, welding fumes, and raw metal. Evidence suggested recent activity, implying the workshop had been in continuous use. Various weapon parts bore serial etchings in vernacular codes, confirming in-house production networks across Sukma and Bijapur districts.





Bastar Police indicated that this demolition of the ordnance facility would disrupt supply lines feeding Maoist cells across the Dandakaranya zone.





The recovered materials are being examined by forensic experts to trace weapon distribution routes and metallurgical origins. Preliminary tests already point to repurposed civilian hardware sourced from regional markets and construction sites.





Across the broader conflict zone, the rebels have suffered heavy attrition. In the past year alone, security forces have neutralised 249 Maoists, including the group’s general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao. Several senior functionaries, among them the central committee member Abhay, have surrendered. These developments, coupled with targeted strikes like the Sukma raid, signify a shrinking Maoist influence confined increasingly to interior jungle pockets.





Officials emphasise that the objective now extends beyond tactical engagements. Authorities intend to sustain territorial dominance through the expansion of road connectivity, coordinated surveillance grids, and active community reintegration for surrendered combatants.





The busting of this ordnance factory, they believe, demonstrates a psychological and operational shift—the insurgency that once thrived on isolation is now being dismantled by intelligence-driven precision.





Based On PTI Report







