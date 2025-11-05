



A high-level Indian delegation led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh participated in the 17th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation held in Israel. The meeting marked a significant milestone in bilateral engagement, reflecting the deepening synergy between the two nations' defence establishments.





During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of defence cooperation, including joint research, defence industrial collaboration, and technology sharing. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing interoperability, co-development initiatives, and strengthening the defence supply chain through innovation and partnership.





A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation. This MoU formalises a framework to broaden the scope of collaboration, driving progress in critical domains such as military technology, joint production, and cooperation between defence start-ups. It lays the foundation for future projects under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing with Israeli technology inputs.





The Indian delegation also held discussions with senior representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, focusing on operational collaboration, intelligence sharing, and emerging security challenges. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to counter-terrorism efforts, strategic technology exchange, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and West Asian corridors.





Defence Secretary Singh highlighted India’s focus on strengthening industrial partnerships with Israeli firms through technology transfer, joint R&D, and long-term production linkages. The meeting explored prospects for cooperation in advanced systems such as air defence, unmanned platforms, electronic warfare, and precision-guided munitions.





The 17th JWG reaffirmed the strategic alignment between India and Israel as trusted security partners. With a shared vision of technological self-reliance and regional stability, both nations have agreed to institutionalise regular consultations and promote collaboration across governmental, industrial, and academic sectors in defence innovation.





