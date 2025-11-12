



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion that struck central Delhi on Monday evening, claiming at least eight lives and injuring several others.





In a post shared on X, Prime Minister Takaichi expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, describing her sorrow at the loss of “many precious lives” in the incident. She extended the sympathies of the Government and people of Japan, adding that her sincere prayers were with those injured, hoping for their swift recovery.





The Japanese leader’s message came amid a growing wave of international reactions following the blast, which occurred near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, a major heritage landmark in the capital. According to officials, the explosion involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to nearby vehicles, raising concerns about potential terror links.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that all possible causes were being investigated, with multiple central and state agencies joining efforts to establish the motive and identify those responsible. He emphasised that “all possibilities” were being explored as part of a comprehensive probe under national security protocols.





Based On ANI Report







