



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar conducted key bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, France, Brazil, and the United Kingdom on the fringes of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara, Canada.





The discussions spanned strategic partnerships, multilateral cooperation, and avenues for expanding trade and technology ties.





Jaishankar’s interaction with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul centred on enhancing the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and furthering India-European Union relations. Both leaders exchanged views concerning ongoing developments in West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. These dialogues reaffirmed a shared commitment to global stability and regional security.





In his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Jaishankar reviewed the current state of the India-France strategic partnership. The ministers deliberated on ways to deepen coordination in both multilateral and plurilateral platforms, reflecting their strong partnership within global governance frameworks.





EAM Jaishankar met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira for discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, investment, health, and technology. The engagement recognised the progress achieved recently and identified further opportunities for collaboration in critical sectors which could bring enhanced socio-economic benefits to both nations.





Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The leaders acknowledged the positive momentum in India-UK relations and reaffirmed the "India-UK Vision 2035," a shared framework aimed at strengthening cooperation across key domains over the next decade.





This initiative underscores the importance of sustained dialogue for strategic alignment between New Delhi and London.





EAM Jaishankar’s participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as part of the Outreach Partners underlines India’s ongoing commitment to collaborative responses to global challenges.





The forum convenes major world leaders from G7 member states, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and outreach nations such as India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine. India’s proactive diplomacy here aims to amplify the voice of the Global South in international policymaking.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar’s visit from November 11 to 13 reflects the significance India attributes to multilateral engagement and forging global coalitions. The meetings in Niagara are expected to lay the groundwork for further bilateral and multilateral initiatives, consolidating India’s profile as a pivotal player in international affairs.





