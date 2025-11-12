



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Niagara, Canada, on November 11 and 12, 2025.





During the encounter, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the India-UK Vision 2035, a strategic framework designed to deepen cooperation across key sectors over the next decade.​





Jaishankar, sharing his thoughts on the meeting via a post on X, expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations and emphasised the significance of further enhancing collaboration across areas such as economy and growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action, and education.





This vision seeks to create an intellectual partnership adaptable to technological advancements while fostering a skilled talent pool to address global challenges and promote a sustainable future.​





The India-UK Vision 2035, endorsed jointly by the Prime Ministers of India and the United Kingdom in July 2025, is grounded in a comprehensive strategic partnership. It aims for transformative outcomes in trade, research, innovation, and defence industrial cooperation, intending to unlock mutual growth and prosperity amid global change.​





EAM Jaishankar's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the invitation of Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand underscores India's continued pursuit of active international engagement to address global economic, security, and environmental challenges, while amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums.





Jaishankar is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with various foreign ministers, including the Canadian Foreign Minister, to build on recent efforts to normalise and strengthen bilateral ties.​





The G7 meeting includes ministers from member countries and outreach partners, bringing together influential global actors to discuss pressing challenges such as maritime security, economic resilience, energy security, and the development of critical minerals. India's invitation and active role mark an important step in its global diplomacy, aligning with ongoing efforts to reinforce strategic partnerships and explore growth opportunities.​





This series of engagements follows earlier diplomatic resets, notably the July 2025 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which paved the way for renewed cooperation after challenges in bilateral relations during 2023-24.​





The reaffirmation of the India-UK Vision 2035 at the G7 forum signals a forward-looking approach to bilateral relations aimed at sustained cooperation across multiple critical sectors, reflecting shared ambitions for a secure, prosperous, and sustainable global future.





Based On ANI Report







