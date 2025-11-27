



United States President Donald Trump has declared that South Africa will not be invited to participate in the 2026 G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida. The announcement, made via his social media platform Truth Social, marks a significant rupture in relations between Washington and Pretoria.





Trump justified the move by sharply criticising the South African government, accusing it of gross human rights violations against the country’s white minority communities, specifically Afrikaner farmers.





In his statement, Trump alleged that the South African authorities have turned a blind eye to violence and discrimination against descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. He claimed that the country has become a dangerous place for its white citizens, with widespread killings and the unlawful seizure of farmland.





The remarks echo his past rhetoric, which often invoked the controversial narrative of “white genocide” in South Africa—a topic that has been widely disputed by international observers and human rights groups.





Trump further accused major American news outlets of deliberately ignoring reports of such violence. He singled out The New York Times, which he referred to as “soon to be out of business,” and accused the broader media establishment of remaining silent on what he termed “genocide.”





His comments suggest a continuing strategy to challenge mainstream media coverage and harness politically charged issues to mobilise his base ahead of the 2026 U.S. election season.





The decision also followed a diplomatic dispute during the closing ceremony of the 2025 G20 Summit in South Africa. Trump claimed that South Africa had refused to formally hand over the G20 Presidency to an official from the U.S. Embassy, an act he deemed disrespectful and inappropriate.





According to him, this prompted his directive that South Africa would be excluded from next year’s gathering as a punitive and symbolic measure.





In a further escalation, Trump announced that the United States would cease all financial contributions, payments, and subsidies directed towards South Africa. Although specific details regarding these financial mechanisms remain unclear, American aid to South Africa traditionally encompasses support in public health, development initiatives, and education programmes.





Trump’s declaration could, therefore, have far-reaching implications for projects operated under USAID and other federal agencies. Analysts note that some of these commitments are congressionally mandated, which could complicate efforts to unilaterally halt them.





The White House had already suspended parts of its financial aid to South Africa earlier in 2025, citing alleged discrimination against white farmers. However, those claims were dismissed by both the South African government and several independent monitors as unfounded.





Pretoria has consistently maintained that its land reform and redistributive policies are aimed at addressing centuries of injustice rooted in apartheid-era dispossession, not racial persecution.





Internationally, the announcement has raised concern among members of the G20 and foreign policy experts. Excluding South Africa—a key representative of the African continent within the group—could reshape the multilateral character of the forum.





South Africa’s presence in the G20 has long been viewed as a symbolic acknowledgement of Africa’s economic and geopolitical relevance. Its absence from the 2026 summit in Miami could therefore draw criticism from both developing nations and global institutions advocating for inclusive international governance.





Analysts believe Trump’s move may also be intended to reinforce his “America First” messaging by projecting toughness on global affairs and portraying international alliances as conditional upon U.S.-defined values and reciprocity.





However, the decision risks deepening divisions between the United States and countries of the Global South, potentially undermining credibility in forums where collective economic cooperation is vital.





At the time of reporting, the South African government had not issued an official response, though statements from senior officials are expected.





Washington’s decision, if implemented, will likely set a precedent within the G20 framework, as no member has previously been excluded over human rights allegations or intergovernmental disputes.





The development marks yet another polarising turn in the Trump administration’s foreign policy direction, underscoring a more confrontational approach towards nations perceived as defying American expectations.





Based On ANI Report







