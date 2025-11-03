



The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has sanctioned financial support to Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra. The sanction aims to facilitate the development of a Mobile High-Power Containerised Supercapacitor Energy Storage System designed to meet India’s industrial and defence energy needs.





The project focuses on the indigenous design and commercialisation of a modular, high-performance energy storage system based on supercapacitor technology. This system will be capable of rapid charge and discharge cycles, making it suitable for pulse power operations, grid balancing, precision industrial automation, and tactical military field applications. It addresses the limitations of traditional battery systems by providing high power density, resilience, and longevity.





Supercapacitor-based systems represent a strategic component for India’s energy security and advanced manufacturing aspirations. The innovation is expected to reduce import dependency, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and promote self-reliance in critical energy technologies.





Westech Power Management Pvt. Ltd., established by Amit Kaul Bamzai and Dr. Rohini Bhat, has been a pioneer in developing high-power density cells and medium to high-voltage containerised supercapacitor systems. Their R&D initiatives received early support from the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), signifying the project’s strategic importance to India’s defence capabilities.





The company currently holds two patents: “A High-Capacity Supercapacitor Cell and Method Thereof” and “108 Volt Supercapacitor Module and Method Thereof”. Additionally, five more patents are pending in the domains of electrode materials, pulse power banks, and scalable module design – all central to advancing energy storage technology.





Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said that the initiative reflects TDB’s mission to promote indigenous technologies with transformative national impact. He emphasised that supercapacitor systems will help India strengthen its energy independence through the integration of scientific innovation and industrial application, supporting the nation’s transition from a technology importer to an advanced technology exporter.





Westech’s promoters expressed their appreciation for the TDB’s support, highlighting that the financial assistance will accelerate their transition from laboratory-scale research to full-scale technology deployment. They noted that the project will help establish India’s technical capabilities in the domain of supercapacitors and support the creation of a sustainable energy ecosystem.





Through this partnership, TDB continues to advance the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by encouraging deep-tech entrepreneurship, nurturing indigenous manufacturing, and strengthening India’s global competitiveness in advanced energy storage and defence technology sectors.





PIB Newsletter







