

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani reiterated strong support for India’s enduring advocacy of peace, dialogue, and mutual respect in the Middle East during the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting held in New Delhi.

He emphasised the urgent need for all parties to exercise restraint and fully comply with the ceasefire obligations in Gaza, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability.

Dr. Alzayani described the recently adopted Gaza peace plan as a "unique opportunity" to promote coexistence and mutual respect in the region.

He highlighted that Bahrain, holding a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council, will prioritise advancing peace efforts in the Middle East, particularly focusing on the Gaza situation.





While formal diplomatic relations between India and Bahrain began in 1971, the ties between the two nations date back nearly 5,000 years, rooted in historic trade and cultural exchanges between the ancient civilisations of Dilmun and the Indus Valley.





The Foreign Minister underscored India’s role as one of Bahrain’s primary trading partners and stressed the importance of economic cooperation and interdependence in fostering peace, stability, and shared prosperity.





Alzayani praised the Indian diaspora in Bahrain as a vital bridge of friendship embodying the shared values of coexistence and respect between the two nations. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with India, looking forward to productive discussions and tangible outcomes from the ongoing joint commission meeting.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the Bahraini delegation to New Delhi. He expressed anticipation of fruitful discussions during the High Joint Commission talks, underscoring the importance of this bilateral cooperation.





This visit underscores Bahrain’s balanced diplomacy and dedication to multilateral efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability in the Middle East, aligning closely with India’s longstanding call for dialogue and ceasefire adherence in the Gaza conflict. Bahrain’s role at the UN Security Council will further enhance its contributions to these goals.​





Based On ANI Report







