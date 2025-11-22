



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has significantly improved its network-centric warfare capabilities by equipping its entire fighter fleet with advanced Tactical Data Links (TDLs) and software-defined radio (SDR)/SATCOM systems. This step places the IAF's network integration ahead of its regional adversaries, enabling superior communication, situational awareness, and electronic warfare capabilities.​





Jaguar Fighter Fleet's Critical SDR/SATCOM Upgrades





The IAF Jaguar strike aircraft, a mainstay for over four decades, has recently begun receiving indigenous SDR and SATCOM upgrades. These incorporate a full indigenous SDR suite with secure Link-X datalink capability, which assures secure, jam-resistant and high-speed data communication. This upgrade is part of the broader DARIN-III modernisation programme led by HAL, which also includes an AESA radar and improved avionics.​





This new communication suite on the Jaguars integrates multi-channel radios operating across V/UHF, L-band, and UHF SATCOM bands. Alongside secure voice, data, and video transmission, these radios are capable of masterless, nodeless dynamic TDMA networking. This ensures that battlefield platforms, command and control centres, and sensors are seamlessly linked, delivering a tactical edge in information warfare.​





Jaguar Electronic Warfare And Countermeasures





As part of modernising the Jaguar, the IAF is procuring 56 internal Radar Warner Jammer (RWJ) pods to enhance electronic countermeasures against advanced radar-guided threats from stealth fighters. These pods encompass broadband radar warning receivers and digital radio frequency memory jamming techniques, enabling the Jaguars to penetrate contested airspace with survivability.​





TEJAS MK-1A SDR/SATCOM Capabilities





The TEJAS MK-1A, India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, is also seeing the installation of advanced SDR and SATCOM antennas enhancing its networked warfare role. The selected SDR for Mk-1A is the BNET-AR radio developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, providing multi-waveform, jam-resistant communications vital for modern multi-domain operations.​





This SDR allows the TEJAS MK-1A to transmit secure voice, data, and situational awareness information within the IAF’s network, complementing other onboard sensors and avionics. The integration ensures that the TEJAS MK-1A aligns with the fleet-wide communication standards, leveraging India's tactical data links for enhanced operational coordination.​





Broad Fleet Network Modernisation Impact





The SDR/SATCOM upgrades extend across several key IAF platforms, including the Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, AWACS, and aerial refuelers, creating a highly interoperable combat network.





This network enables air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-air communications with robust security and anti-jamming measures, transforming the IAF’s command and control architecture into a resilient, masterless, dynamic communication mesh.​





Summary





Entire IAF fighter fleet equipped with superior TDL and SDR/SATCOM integration. Jaguar fleet now receiving indigenous SDR suite with secure Link-X datalink and electronic warfare jammer pods. TEJAS MK-1A fitted with Rafael-developed BNET-AR SDR ensuring secure, jam-resistant communications. Networked operations across multiple platforms deliver unmatched tactical awareness and combat effectiveness. Indigenous development and integration underline India’s stride in modernising its air combat capabilities.​





This comprehensive modernisation effort positions the IAF ahead in electronic warfare and network-centric operations, enabling its fighter fleet to operate cohesively with enhanced situational awareness and survivability in contemporary and future combat environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







