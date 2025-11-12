



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the fatal explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening.





The tragic incident claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured, prompting an extensive investigation by Indian security agencies.





In a resolute message issued from Tel Aviv, Netanyahu underscored the shared resilience of India and Israel in the face of terrorism. He affirmed that while acts of terror may attempt to disrupt cities, they can never diminish the spirit of steadfast nations.





"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the Israeli leader stated, reaffirming Israel’s unwavering friendship with India.





Netanyahu further invoked the ancient civilisational bond uniting both nations, describing India and Israel as societies founded upon enduring principles and shared values. “India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” he emphasised.





His remarks came amid widespread international expressions of solidarity with India as investigations into the Delhi blast continue. The explosion occurred around 7 p.m. near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the Red Fort — a busy heritage area in central Delhi. Officials confirmed that the blast originated from a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car, shattering nearby windows and damaging several vehicles.





Following the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with leading the inquiry. The Ministry of Home Affairs formally transferred the case to the NIA on Tuesday, citing clear indications of a terrorist motive. Sources have disclosed that the incident may have been orchestrated by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module tracked by Indian intelligence units.





The NIA constituted a “dedicated and comprehensive” team comprising senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above. The unit will pursue multiple leads to ascertain whether the explosion was deliberate or accidental, while tracing possible external links. The agency has also initiated close coordination with other central and state security organisations to ensure a joint, high-level investigation.





Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter). “I extend my & Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi," Saar wrote, adding wishes for a “speedy recovery to the wounded.”





Echoing the Prime Minister’s sentiments, Saar reiterated Israel’s commitment to stand by India in the global struggle against terrorism. He remarked that the two democracies remain united in both grief and resolve, confronting threats that seek to undermine peace and security.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the explosion site had been secured and forensic teams were analysing the remnants of the wrecked vehicle to determine the type and composition of the explosives used. He assured that central security forces are maintaining heightened vigilance, particularly in metropolitan hubs and crowded public areas.





The Red Fort incident has reignited concerns about urban security and the increasing sophistication of terror networks attempting to exploit soft targets. As investigations progress, the Indian authorities continue to coordinate with international partners — including Israel — to trace any cross-border links and strengthen counter-terror collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







