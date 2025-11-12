



China has showcased an integrated stealth strike formation that combines its most advanced aerial platforms — the J-20 stealth fighter, the GJ-11 stealth drone, and the J-16D electronic warfare aircraft.





This configuration, revealed through a microfilm released to commemorate the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), underscores China’s growing focus on coordinated electronic warfare and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD).





Titled Far-Reaching Dreams, the microfilm captures the trio in coordinated flight, symbolising the PLAAF’s ambition to develop a seamlessly networked and technologically advanced air combat structure. Experts described the combination as a “killer triad” for its potential to operate jointly in offensive operations while maintaining high survivability in contested airspaces.





The GJ-11 stealth drone, a flying-wing unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), plays a central role in this formation. Built for deep-penetration strike, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance missions, it offers both operational flexibility and risk reduction by eliminating the need for a human pilot in high-threat zones. Its low radar cross-section and internal weapons bay make it ideal for stealth operations alongside manned aircraft.





Complementing it is the J-16D, a dedicated electronic warfare and SEAD variant of the twin-seat J-16 multirole fighter. Equipped with advanced radar jamming pods and sensors for detecting, deceiving, or destroying enemy radar systems, the J-16D serves as the formation’s electronic shield. It can paralyse hostile early-warning systems, enabling other aircraft to operate undetected or unhindered within enemy defences.





At the forefront of the triad is the J-20 stealth fighter, China’s premier fifth-generation aircraft designed for air superiority and precision strike. Its internal weapons carriage, radar-absorbing materials, and advanced avionics allow it to function as both a spearhead and a command platform for controlling UCAVs like the GJ-11.





Analysts highlight that this triad represents an evolution in China’s SEAD doctrine. Instead of individual systems working independently, Beijing is integrating stealth, electronic warfare, and autonomous strike assets into a multi-layered system capable of engaging complex air defence networks. Such a capability allows for greater flexibility, adaptive mission planning, and resilience in future conflict scenarios.





Chinese military expert Song Zhongping noted that the combination is strategically potent: the J-16D can jam enemy radar, creating a window for the J-20 and GJ-11 to strike critical assets deep within adversary territory. The triad's coordination could effectively disable integrated air defence systems by overwhelming or deceiving radar coverage before launching precision strikes.





The GJ-11 drone, according to other sources quoted by Chinese media, can also lead reconnaissance missions to scout high-risk areas ahead of manned platforms. It can act as a wingman drone — extending sensor reach, providing decoy coverage, or conducting precision strikes, depending on mission requirements.





This arrangement mirrors trends seen in Western air combat doctrines, where manned-unmanned teaming is central to next-generation warfare concepts.





The deployment of such a formation reflects China's broader ambition to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and enhance its strike reach. By merging stealth characteristics with electronic and autonomous warfare capabilities, the PLAAF positions itself to challenge adversary air defences with unprecedented sophistication.





This triad, if successfully operationalised, would mark a significant technological and doctrinal leap for the PLAAF, making it a formidable force in the aerial domain.





It signals China’s growing confidence in leveraging integrated airpower for long-range precision warfare, while showcasing its pursuit of a fully networked, intelligent combat ecosystem.





Based On Chinese Media







