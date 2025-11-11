



The investigation into the deadly blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, which claimed nine lives and injured over 20 people, has deepened with the detention of three doctors from Faridabad’s Al-Falah University. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s premier anti-terror body, has taken over the probe following the discovery of a massive explosives haul linked to the suspects.





The three doctors—Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammed, and Shaheen Shahid—have come under intense scrutiny for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Muzammil and Umar hail from Kashmir, while Shaheen is from Lucknow. All three were employed as senior doctors at the university's hospital in Faridabad.





Muzammil Shakeel’s name surfaced during investigations into a huge explosives cache found in Faridabad. Authorities recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of bomb-making material from two rooms he had rented outside the university campus, despite him residing on campus. Alongside explosive chemicals, weapons including assault rifles and ammunition were seized from a car owned by Shaheen Shahid, indicating the scale of their armament.





Shaheen Shahid has been specifically linked to setting up the Indian branch of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, the women’s wing of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This wing is commanded by Sadia Azhar, sister of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s founder Masood Azhar, and focuses on training female operatives. The attack and the subsequent investigations have revealed the organisation's expansion efforts in India.





Following the explosives recovery, the suicide blast occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort. Investigators identified Umar Mohammed as the driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near a traffic signal. There is a strong suspicion that Umar launched the suicide attack, potentially triggered by the crackdown on his associates and the disruption of their terror plot.





The operation into the terror network has extended beyond Faridabad, with police conducting raids in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. The investigations are uncovering connections between local academic and medical networks and larger terror groups with cross-border linkages, highlighting the sophisticated and concealed nature of the threat.





Authorities have described the explosives seizure as one of the largest in India, with indications that the Faridabad university facilities may have been exploited for manufacturing advanced explosives like RDX. The massive arsenal suggests plans for large-scale terrorist attacks that were aborted due to timely police action.





As the NIA and other intelligence agencies continue their probe, more arrests and disclosures are expected in the wake of this complex and alarming terror module. The case underscores the emergence of a “white-collar” terror strategy, where professional backgrounds are used for covert operational advantages within sensitive urban environments.​





Based On NDTV Report







