



A powerful suicide car bomb exploded outside the judicial complex in Islamabad today, killing 12 people and injuring 27 others, according to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.





The attack occurred at 12:39 pm local time near the entrance of the court building in the G-11 area of the capital, a typically crowded place filled with lawyers, visitors, and court staff at the time of the blast.​





The bomber attempted to enter the court premises on foot but, after waiting 10 to 15 minutes outside, detonated the explosive device next to a police vehicle when entry was not possible. The blast was powerful and heard kilometres away, causing damage to multiple vehicles near the site. Visual footage from the scene showed shocked individuals, likely lawyers in their black coats and white shirts, sitting on the road with visible blood stains.​​





No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistan continues to struggle with militant violence across the country, especially from the resurgent Pakistani Taliban (TTP). This incident comes shortly after security forces foiled a militant attempt to take cadets hostage at an army-run college in a north-western province. That earlier attack involved a suicide car bomber and other militants affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban.​





The attack on the Islamabad court took place amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kabul had blamed Islamabad for recent drone strikes in October that killed several civilians in the Afghan capital, prompting vows of retaliation.





Cross-border clashes had killed dozens on both sides before a ceasefire was brokered by Qatar on October 19, which remains in effect despite continuing diplomatic friction. Pakistan’s Prime Minister has also accused India of involvement in destabilising activities linked to such attacks, though such claims are politically charged and denied by India.​





The Islamabad bombing highlights the ongoing security challenges facing Pakistan, as key institutions and crowded public spaces remain vulnerable to militant attacks even in supposedly secure zones. Investigations are ongoing, with police examining all possible angles to bring the perpetrators to justice.​​





This event underscores the fragile security situation in the region, with militant groups exploiting geopolitical tensions and porous borders to inflict casualties and sow instability.





