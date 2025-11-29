



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Jordan and Oman in mid-December 2025 to strengthen trade ties and reinforce regional stability, with a particular focus on maintaining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.





The visit to Oman will likely highlight the anticipated signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), pending final domestic formalities, while discussions in Jordan will centre on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and Jordan’s strategic role as a transit country. Both countries have shown strong support for India’s stance on terrorism and regional peace, with ongoing cooperation in defence, trade, and connectivity sectors to deepen strategic partnerships.





India and Oman are on the verge of concluding a landmark CEPA, which will expand market access, labour safeguards, and deepen strategic cooperation. This agreement is expected to be signed during Modi’s visit, marking a significant boost to India’s economic presence in the Gulf region.





Oman is a crucial strategic partner due to its membership in key regional organisations like the GCC and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Meanwhile, India and Jordan have expanded their bilateral trade significantly, with India ranked as Jordan’s fourth-largest trading partner and bilateral trade worth $2.8 billion in 2023-24. Discussions are also likely to focus on enhancing cooperation in fertiliser production and supply chains.





The Gaza issue will feature prominently in Modi’s talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman. Both leaders have expressed condemnation of terrorism and support for peace initiatives, including backing the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and the Trump peace plan, which aligns with India’s long-standing support for a negotiated two-State solution.





India’s large diaspora and vested energy and connectivity interests in the region underscore its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and the release of hostages to stabilise the situation.





Oman stands as India’s closest defence partner in the Gulf region, with defence cooperation a key pillar of their strategic ties. Oman is notably the first Gulf country where all three wings of the Indian armed forces conduct joint exercises.





India also enjoys strategic access to the Duqm port in Oman, crucial for logistics and military operations. In Jordan, strategic discussions will concentrate on its important role within the IMEC, which envisions integrating maritime and land transport routes connecting India, the Gulf, and Europe, although regional security and technical challenges remain.





Trade and investment dialogue is expected to centre on boosting connectivity through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Jordan’s geographic position between the Gulf and the Mediterranean makes it vital for IMEC’s northern route.





Challenges such as customs harmonisation and regulatory standardisation are being addressed ahead of project advancement. India’s naval presence in the Mediterranean underlines the importance of stable maritime routes for the corridor’s success. In Oman, discussions will also explore expanding maritime cooperation, logistics, and digital collaboration.





This visit consolidates India’s growing economic, defence, and diplomatic engagement with key West Asian partners, reflecting a strategic shift towards strengthening regional ties while supporting peace and stability in a turbulent geopolitical environment.​





