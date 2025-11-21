



DRDO's Surface Wave Over-The-Horizon Radar (SWOTH-Radar) system integration and testing at the project site has been successfully completed. This radar operates in a bi-static configuration using high-frequency surface wave propagation to detect and track targets over the sea surface beyond the horizon.





The system is capable of identifying various maritime and low-flying targets up to 500 kilometres away, surpassing the line-of-sight limits of conventional radars.





SWOTH-Radar leverages surface wave propagation, whereby HF electromagnetic waves travel along the conductive seawater surface, allowing the radar signal to follow the Earth’s curvature.





This technology enables detection beyond the optical horizon without relying on ionospheric reflection. The bi-static setup, with transmitter and receiver located at separate coastal sites, reduces interference and enhances detection sensitivity, crucial for operating in complex maritime environments.





Significantly, the radar can also detect stealth targets, which typically evade conventional radar by minimizing radar cross-section. This capability stems from the longer wave propagation and advanced signal processing, allowing for the identification of low-observable vessels or aircraft.





The system’s all-weather performance and resistance to electronic countermeasures make it highly suited for persistent maritime domain awareness, supporting India’s strategic surveillance over the Indian Ocean Region.





This indigenous development bridges the gap between shorter-range surface radars and airborne early warning systems, offering continuous maritime surveillance at a lower operational cost and vulnerability.





The completion of integration and testing heralds a major milestone, positioning the radar as a vital asset in enhancing naval situational awareness, safeguarding sea lanes, and augmenting early warning networks.





In essence, DRDO's SWOTH-Radar exemplifies cutting-edge maritime radar technology tailored for India’s unique strategic requirements, promising robust performance against evolving threats including stealth and hypersonic targets in the maritime domain.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







