



US President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy as the Republican candidate for Governor of Ohio, expressing deep confidence in his leadership abilities and commitment to conservative principles. The endorsement, made on Friday local time via a Truth Social post, marks a significant boost for Ramaswamy as he steps into the state’s gubernatorial race.





In his statement, President Trump praised Ramaswamy as a “special” individual with exceptional energy and intellect. Trump highlighted his personal acquaintance with the former presidential candidate, describing him as young, strong, smart, and dedicated to the nation’s prosperity.





He lauded Ramaswamy’s determination to uphold law and order, secure the border, and protect constitutional rights.





Trump emphasised that Ramaswamy would prioritise economic growth, tax reduction, deregulation, and energy independence under his administration. He also credited Ohio as a state of immense importance to his political journey, noting his repeated electoral successes there. “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a great Governor of Ohio and has my complete and total endorsement. He will never let you down,” the President wrote, adding that Ramaswamy embodies the spirit of American innovation and patriotism.





Following Trump’s endorsement, Ramaswamy responded with gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), thanking the President and expressing enthusiasm about his campaign’s renewed momentum. “Thank you, President Trump! Let’s make Ohio greater than ever,” he wrote, signalling unity within the conservative base ahead of the state’s elections.





Ramaswamy, known for his work in biotechnology and his energetic engagement during the Republican presidential primaries, has positioned himself as a leading voice for economic revival and political reform. His campaign focuses heavily on restoring American manufacturing, reducing bureaucratic inefficiency, and enhancing affordability for working families.





Earlier this week, Ramaswamy commented on recent Democratic victories in key races across New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City, calling the results a “wake-up call” for the Republican Party. In a video posted on X, he urged Republicans to pivot towards core economic issues rather than relying on identity politics. He warned that failing to address affordability and the cost of living would continue to alienate voters, particularly in swing states.





Ramaswamy outlined two primary lessons for the party: the necessity of focusing on tangible economic improvements and the importance of steering clear of divisive social debates. He argued that Republicans must refine their message to connect better with ordinary Americans who feel left behind by both political establishments.





The endorsement from Trump may help Ramaswamy consolidate support among conservative voters in Ohio, a state that has increasingly leaned Republican in recent election cycles. Political analysts view the President’s backing as a decisive factor, potentially catapulting Ramaswamy ahead of rivals within the state’s Republican circles.





With the Ohio gubernatorial race intensifying, Ramaswamy’s campaign now enters a crucial phase of mobilisation. His alignment with President Trump underscores a broader conservative strategy to present a unified front centred on economic strength, national sovereignty, and traditional values.