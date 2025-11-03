



US President Donald Trump has cautioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping “knows the consequences” of launching military action against Taiwan.





His statement came just days after the two leaders met in South Korea, culminating in a temporary trade truce between Washington and Beijing — the first tangible thaw in relations since his return to office.





During his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, aired on Sunday, President Trump disclosed that the Taiwan issue “never came up” during talks with Xi. He emphasised that Beijing’s leadership understands the potential fallout of any aggressive move. “He never brought it up. But they understand what’s going to happen,” Trump said.





When pressed on whether he would commit US forces to defend Taiwan, Trump declined to reveal operational specifics. “I can’t give away my secrets,” he remarked, asserting that America’s strength and clarity of purpose act as deterrents in themselves.





The President’s comments reaffirm Washington’s long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity — formally recognising Beijing while arming and supporting Taipei’s defence. This approach aims to deter Chinese aggression without overtly pledging American military intervention.





Taiwan remains the most sensitive flashpoint in US-China relations. The island functions as a self-governed democracy under the banner of the Republic of China but continues to face persistent claims of sovereignty by Beijing under its “One China” principle.





Beijing has repeatedly vowed to achieve reunification, by force if required, while the United States balances diplomatic recognition of mainland China with legislative commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to ensure Taipei’s defensive capacity.





Taiwan’s global significance stretches well beyond its political status. The island is a central hub for the semiconductor industry, producing advanced chips that power smartphones, military aircraft, and high-end computing systems. Its loss or destabilisation could disrupt global supply chains, directly impacting international technology and defence sectors.





As a result, Taiwan’s stability remains crucial not only to regional security but also to the broader balance of economic and technological power in the Indo-Pacific.





Heightened Chinese military drills in Taiwanese airspace have intensified regional apprehensions. American intelligence assessments warn that miscalculations during such exercises could provoke an unintentional escalation. Meanwhile, Washington’s expanding military cooperation with Taipei — from radar networks to missile defence systems — continues to draw Beijing’s ire.





Beyond Taiwan, maritime tensions persist in the South China Sea, a vital artery of global commerce with an estimated $3.3 trillion worth of goods passing through annually. China’s extensive territorial claims, demarcated by its controversial “Nine-Dash Line,” overlap with those of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.





Over recent years, Beijing has fortified disputed islands with military infrastructure, including runways, radars, and missile systems. These actions have drawn condemnation from regional nations and prompted the United States to conduct regular “freedom of navigation” patrols to challenge what it deems unlawful maritime claims.





Beijing, however, insists it is safeguarding historical rights and accuses Washington of infringing upon its sovereignty through provocative naval operations.





Trump’s remarks, coming after a fragile trade détente, suggest that while economic cooperation may resume, military red lines remain sharply drawn. His veiled warning to Xi underscores Washington’s intent to maintain deterrence without exacerbating hostilities — a delicate balance that will define the next chapter of US-China relations.





Based On ET News Report







