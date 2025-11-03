

Pakistan reopened the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan on Saturday, ending a nearly two-week closure prompted by violent border clashes in October. The reopening marks a significant confidence-building step as the ceasefire between both nations, brokered in Doha on 19 October, continues to hold.

Officials confirmed that the decision paves the way for the return of thousands of Afghan refugees who had been stranded due to the shutdown. The repatriation process, suspended since 11 October, has now resumed at both the Torkham and Chaman crossings, restoring formal pathways for population movements between the two countries.





According to The Express Tribune, around 10,700 Afghan nationals crossed into Afghanistan via the Chaman border on Friday alone as the repatriation drive gathered pace. To date, roughly 1.56 million Afghans have returned under Pakistan’s ongoing repatriation plan aimed at reducing the number of undocumented migrants residing across the country.





The border closure had caused severe disruptions to cross-border trade, leading to shortages and price hikes of perishable commodities across Pakistan’s northwestern regions. The halt particularly impacted the supply of fresh produce, deepening economic strain in local markets.





While the Torkham crossing is now open for refugee movements, bilateral trade activities remain suspended. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that commercial exchanges would resume only once the security situation stabilises. All relevant government staff have been redeployed to Torkham to manage a smooth and humane repatriation process.





Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Deputy Commissioner Bilal Rao, reported orderly operations and adequate humanitarian arrangements. The Frontier Corps and civil administration have set up temporary shelters, medical facilities, and food provision points to ensure a dignified return for departing Afghan families.





Diplomatic efforts to sustain peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan have continued in parallel. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that both sides agreed to extend their ceasefire following fresh talks held in Istanbul from 25 to 30 October, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar. These discussions focused on establishing long-term peace mechanisms and preventing future border confrontations.





A joint communiqué issued after the talks confirmed a commitment to maintaining the ceasefire and finalising implementation protocols during a follow-up meeting scheduled in Istanbul on 6 November. The two nations have also agreed to create a joint monitoring and verification mechanism to track compliance and penalise violations.





As mediators, Turkey and Qatar praised both governments for their “active contribution” and reiterated their continued support for fostering lasting stability across the South-Central Asian frontier.





Based On ANI Report







