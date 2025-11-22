



The United Arab Emirates has solemnly expressed its solidarity with India following the tragic crash of an Indian Air Force TEJAS fighter jet during the Dubai Air Show. The accident resulted in the death of the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as confirmed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and UAE authorities.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE conveyed heartfelt condolences to the pilot's family, the Indian government, and the people of India, describing the incident as deeply tragic.





The crash occurred on the afternoon of Friday, November 20, 2025, during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show near Al Maktoum International Airport.





The TEJAS jet lost altitude abruptly after a negative G-force manoeuvre, which the pilot was unable to recover from, causing the aircraft to nosedive and burst into flames. Spectators witnessed thick black smoke billowing as the jet crashed.





The IAF issued a statement expressing deep regret over the loss of life and stood firmly with the bereaved family during their time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the precise cause of the accident. This incident marks the second crash involving the TEJAS aircraft in less than two years.





The UAE government swiftly responded with emergency and firefighting teams to the crash site and has publicly expressed its sincere sympathy and support for India in this difficult time. The UAE’s gesture underscores the close ties and mutual respect between the two nations, especially in the defence and aviation sectors.





Overall, the crash of the indigenously developed HAL TEJAS fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show has led to profound sorrow in both India and the UAE, highlighting the risks faced by military aviators during such high-profile international displays and the importance of ongoing safety investigations to prevent future tragedies.​





Based On Gulf Today News







