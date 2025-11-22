



Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave and skilled Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, lost his life during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025.





The tragic accident occurred when the IAF's indigenous fighter jet TEJAS crashed while performing a manoeuvre at around 2:10 pm local time.





The aircraft nosedived rapidly, engulfed in flames, sending thick black smoke across the venue witnessed by many spectators.​





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the loss, calling Namansh Syal a courageous pilot. He offered heartfelt condolences to the pilot's family and emphasised that the nation stands firmly with them in this tragic hour. His message underscored the collective sorrow of the country and the solidarity extended to the bereaved family.​





The Indian Air Force confirmed the fatal injuries sustained by the pilot in the accident and announced that a court of inquiry would be constituted to determine the cause of the crash. The IAF expressed profound regret for the loss of life and reiterated its support for the pilot’s family during this period of grief.​





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan conveyed his deep regret at the incident, affirming that all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces stand united with the bereaved family.





The Integrated Defence Staff reiterated these sentiments publicly, sharing the sorrow of the armed forces and assuring full support to the family. The establishment of a court of inquiry was also highlighted, signalling a thorough probe into the tragic accident.​





The Indian Embassy in Dubai announced that its Embassy and Consulate teams are on the ground, providing all possible assistance related to the case and coordinating closely with UAE authorities. The Indian Navy too expressed heartfelt condolences, with its Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and personnel standing firmly with the pilot’s family in the hour of grief.​





This incident marks the second crash involving the indigenous TEJAS aircraft, the first one occurring near Jaisalmer in 2024. Despite these setbacks, the TEJAS remains a cornerstone of India’s efforts to modernise its air force fleet with advanced home-built fighter jets.​





The loss at the Dubai Air Show is profoundly mourned across India’s defence establishment, emphasising the sacrifice made by Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the service of the nation. Detailed investigations are expected to shed light on the cause of this unfortunate accident.





Meanwhile, the entire nation and the armed forces express their deepest condolences to the family of the fallen pilot.​





This report outlines the solemn reactions from key defence leaders, the ongoing inquiry, and the context of the accident involving the IAF Tejas at the Dubai Air Show 2025. It highlights the collective grief and the strong support extended to the bereaved family from the Indian defence community and government.





Based On ANI Report







