

Members of the British Parliament have tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) voicing serious alarm over recent and credible reports of human rights violations in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The initiative underscores growing concern within Westminster about the treatment of ethnic minorities and the alleged misuse of state force in conflict-affected regions.





The motion draws particular attention to incidents that occurred on the night of 28 October 2025, when security personnel identified as members of the Frontier Corps reportedly raided the residence of Shafi Muhammad in Panjgur.





Witness accounts suggest that several members of the family, including Nazia Shafi, were forcibly taken away and subjected to violence during the operation. Nazia later succumbed to her injuries, prompting fresh outrage among rights campaigners and advocacy groups.





In addition, the EDM refers to a reported aerial assault on the same day in the Chiltan Hills near Quetta, which left six young civilians injured. On 5 October 2025, another alleged strike in the Moola Pass area, located in Charhi within the Zehri region, reportedly killed six civilians.





Among the victims were four children, with three others sustaining severe injuries. These attacks have renewed longstanding fears about impunity and the civilian cost of ongoing security campaigns across Balochistan.





British parliamentarians who backed the motion issued a strong condemnation of all forms of violence against non-combatants. They called upon the Government of the United Kingdom to ensure that these incidents are subject to credible, transparent, and independent investigations.





The MPs further urged London to initiate diplomatic engagement with Islamabad to secure accountability and adherence to human rights obligations.





A significant aspect of the motion involves scrutiny over the potential use of UK-origin defence exports. Lawmakers have requested clarification from the British Government on whether any aircraft, drones, or secondary equipment supplied to Pakistan fall under licensing arrangements that monitor end-use compliance.





They stressed the importance of ensuring that British-manufactured systems are not involved in actions contravening international humanitarian law or human rights conventions.





The growing unrest in Balochistan remains a deeply entrenched challenge. The province, Pakistan’s largest by landmass, is resource-rich but economically underdeveloped, and has been the stage for decades of political tension and separatist movements.





Ethnic Baloch groups continue to accuse Islamabad of marginalisation, resource exploitation, and heavy-handed security operations. Reports from rights bodies frequently allege extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and deliberate targeting of civilians.





International observers, including human rights organisations and legislative watchdogs, have consistently called on Pakistan to uphold transparency and protect civilian lives in its counter-insurgency and security initiatives.





The latest parliamentary move from the United Kingdom adds to that chorus of international concern, signalling renewed scrutiny and possible diplomatic pressure for reform and accountability in one of South Asia’s most volatile regions.





Based On ANI Report







