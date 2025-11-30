



The Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the first indigenous Pilot Trainer Aircraft Hansa-3(NG), marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation and aerospace capabilities. This launch signifies a strategic move towards strengthening domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign technology in pilot training aircraft.





The CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bangalore unveiled the “production version” of the Hansa-3(NG) trainer aircraft on Saturday. Manufacturing has already commenced by Mumbai-registered Pioneer Clean Amps, which has established a ₹150 crore production facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. This factory aims to produce 100 aircraft annually, reflecting a robust scale-up in indigenous manufacturing capacity.





The Hansa-3(NG) features an all-composite airframe, which is a notable shift from traditional metal airframe designs. This advancement caters to the growing demand for Private Pilot License (PPL) and Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training aircraft within India. First conceptualised and developed in the early 1990s by CSIR NAL﻿, the Hansa-3 platform has undergone extensive improvements to meet modern training needs.





Recently, in April, CSIR NAL﻿ formalised a manufacturing agreement with Pioneer to produce the upgraded Hansa-3(NG) aircraft. This partnership is critical to scale production and meet projected demand in the pilot training ecosystem.





During the inauguration at Bangalore, Science Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that India will require nearly 30,000 pilots over the next 15 to 20 years. He described the Hansa-3(NG) as a “critical step” toward meeting this need through fully indigenous technology. This development is expected to reduce India’s dependence on imported trainer aircraft while fostering new opportunities in aviation entrepreneurship and livelihood generation.





The government’s continued support reflects a broader commitment to developing homegrown aviation technology and expanding civil-military aviation synergy in the country.





