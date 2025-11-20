



Russia’s Sukhoi Design Bureau has confirmed that the long‑anticipated Su‑75 ‘Checkmate’ fifth‑generation fighter is now targeting its maiden flight for early 2026.





The announcement, made by Sukhoi’s flight service division, indicates that prototype manufacturing and ground integration tests are progressing steadily at the Komsomolsk‑on‑Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ), where assembly lines have been adapted from Su‑57 production infrastructure.





Unveiled at MAKS‑2021 and subsequently showcased at the Dubai Air Show in 2021, the Su‑75 project represents Russia’s bid to capture the market for affordable single‑engine stealth fighters. The jet aims to combine low radar observability with advanced avionics and networked warfare capabilities, offering a cost‑effective alternative to Western fifth‑generation platforms such as the F‑35 and KF‑21.





According to Sukhoi engineers, several subsystems under test draw directly from the Su‑57 programme. These include the flight control architecture, radar modules, cockpit interface, and data fusion algorithms. Such technology transfer is expected to accelerate the Su‑75’s certification process while maintaining commonality in logistics and support across Russia’s next‑generation aircraft family.





The first prototype is believed to be undergoing final structural assembly, with systems integration and on‑ground power checks scheduled before year‑end. The airframe’s stealth contouring and internal weapons bay design have been refined following computational fluid dynamics tests and improved materials analysis performed by United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).





Flight testing is planned to begin at the Gromov Flight Research Institute, once static and taxi trials validate engine and avionics reliability. Sources within the Russian aerospace industry suggest that initial flight testing will focus on control stability, engine performance, and radar cross‑section validation before expanding into weapons trials in 2027.





The aircraft’s marketed export variant promises compatibility with a wide range of Russian precision munitions, including the R‑77‑1 and Kh‑38 family, and will feature an open‑architecture mission computer to accommodate foreign avionics. Sukhoi has also claimed that the production variant will incorporate artificial intelligence‑assisted pilot support and advanced man–machine symbiosis for reduced pilot workload.





Targeted towards global customers unable to procure or sustain Western fifth‑generation jets, the Su‑75 is projected to enter serial production late in the decade if current development schedules hold. Potential buyers reportedly include Middle Eastern, Asian, and African air forces seeking a stealth platform within the 25–30 million US dollar range per unit.





The Checkmate program remains strategically vital for Russia’s defence exports amid growing emphasis on technological self‑reliance and market diversification.





Should the early 2026 flight milestone be achieved, it would mark a significant step toward reshaping Russia’s position in the global light fighter segment, alongside ongoing upgrades to the Su‑57 and the emerging loyal‑wingman drone concepts under UAC’s Next Generation Aerospace initiative.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







