



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort as a “heinous terror incident” with the potential to escalate into something broader.





He commended India for being “very measured” and “very professional” in handling the investigation, emphasising that Indian agencies are fully capable and do not require US assistance.





Rubio highlighted that authorities are carefully gathering facts and would release them when available. He expressed concern about rising tensions in the region but praised the ongoing investigative efforts.​





The explosion occurred on November 10, 2025, in a Hyundai i20 car packed with highly explosive material, tragically claiming at least 13 lives. India officially termed the blast a “heinous terror incident” and launched a thorough probe.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Bhutan, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims' families. He stated that all those responsible would be brought to justice and that agencies were working through the night to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack.​​





Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed the “strictest possible punishment” for those behind the blast, underscoring that the response would convey a clear message globally: “No one should ever dare to attack India again.” Speaking at a public event, Shah described the blast as a cowardly act and reaffirmed India’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and security without compromise.​





India had earlier launched Operation Sindoor in May 2024, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan as retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





This operation involved precision strikes on terror camps and demonstrated India’s shift to a more assertive stance against terrorism, treating such acts as acts of war warranting decisive retaliation. Post-Delhi blast, India reinforced this security doctrine, signalling readiness to respond robustly to cross-border terrorism.​





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video demonstrating India’s consistent response to terror attacks, including surgical strikes and airstrikes like Operation Sindoor.





The party stressed India’s policy shift after the Pahalgam attack to regard every act of terrorism as an act of war, lowering the threshold for military response and ensuring swift justice against perpetrators.​​





This report captures the critical developments and responses following the Delhi Red Fort blast and reflects the gravity of the incident and the firm diplomatic and security stance taken by India and supported by the US.​​





Based On TOI Report







