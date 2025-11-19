



India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS turned heads and dominated conversations at the 2025 Dubai Air Show, where it showcased exceptional agility and cutting-edge technology.





Against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s largest aviation events, the TEJAS stood out as a symbol of India’s aerospace innovation and defence manufacturing capabilities. Visitors and industry experts alike called it one of the highlights of the biennial show.





The TEJAS, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), executed a flawless aerial display that won admiration from both defence professionals and aviation enthusiasts.





Its high-speed loops, Vertical Charlie, and barrel roll manoeuvres demonstrated its advanced fly-by-wire system and aerodynamic refinement. The display confirmed the aircraft’s capability as a modern 4.5-generation fighter, emphasising its precision control, thrust-to-weight balance, and agility in complex flight envelopes.





The spectacle in the skies was matched by HAL’s impressive static presentation of the TEJAS MK-2 variant. The scale model attracted continuous attention from delegations and industry leaders, signifying growing global interest in India’s next-generation fighter program.





The MK-2, designed with higher payload capacity, a more powerful engine, and advanced avionics, embodies India’s drive for self-reliance in defence production under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.





India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, led the official delegation at the event, representing India’s expanding role in the global aerospace ecosystem. The Indian Air Force’s participation added to the nation’s strong presence.





The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the TEJAS fighter contingent arrived at Al Maktoum Airbase ahead of the show, illustrating the level of preparation and significance attached to the international showcase. Their participation reflected the confidence and professionalism of the Indian Air Force, which continues to build on the success of its indigenous assets.





TEJAS’ striking performance resonated strongly with visitors and media alike, becoming one of the most viewed and discussed features of the Dubai Air Show. Videos of its aerobatic routine quickly circulated online, amplifying its prominence far beyond the exhibition grounds.





The smooth execution of each manoeuvre underscored India’s progress in producing a combat aircraft capable of meeting global standards. For many observers, it served as a reminder of how rapidly India’s aerospace sector has matured over the past two decades.





On static display, the TEJAS offered spectators an up-close look at a modern multi-role platform tailored for both air-defence and ground-attack missions. Its compact yet sophisticated design, integration of digital flight systems, and capability to employ precision-guided munitions reinforced its operational versatility. Visitors from various countries queued to take photographs and inspect the aircraft’s features, underscoring its status as a crowd magnet.





The TEJAS also drew attention for its operational pedigree, having reportedly played a significant role in strengthening India’s air superiority capabilities in recent years, particularly during operations such as Op Sindoor. The aircraft’s success at the air show not only highlighted India’s domestic engineering achievements but also its credibility as an emerging exporter of advanced defence equipment.





This year’s Dubai Air Show hosted more than 1,500 exhibitors and drew over 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, making it the largest edition in the event’s history.





Major aerospace firms including Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Calidus participated, presenting the latest in military and civilian aviation technologies. Amid such global competition, India’s TEJAS managed to capture widespread admiration, both in the air and on the ground.





For HAL and India’s defence establishment, the international response serves as a significant endorsement of indigenous design and manufacturing excellence. TEJAS’ reception at Dubai strengthens India’s position as a credible contributor to global aerospace conversations and as a potential partner for international collaborations.





The aircraft’s success not only enhances national pride but also marks a new chapter in India’s continued pursuit of self-reliant, world-class defence technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







